The Show Must Go On: Stafford Classic Bike Show Is Go, Go, Go!

The biggest and best classic bike show in the World is still going ahead despite the continuing stage three restrictions. The Stafford Classic Bike Show, normally held in April will be running on July 3-4 at the Staffordshire County Showground and will be operating in line with the government guidance.

Tickets for the event must be bought in advance at www.classicbikeshows.com or by calling 01507 529529. Ticket numbers are limited for both Saturday and Sunday and will no longer be available when the maximum capacity is reached for attendance.

Visitors are urged to buy their ticket as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment and are reminded that they will not be able to buy on the day. If a ticket has not been purchased in advance, they will not be able to enter the show. Prices are held at £13 each.

Keep checking www.classicbikeshows.com for further updates.

