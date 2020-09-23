The Streetfighter V4 Becomes Even Sportier With Ducati Performance Accessories

With its 178 kg weight, Desmosedici Stradale 1,103 cc engine producing 208 hp, biplane wings and a latest generation electronic package, the Streetfighter V4 is the absolute expression of Ducati sportiness and of the continuous research that the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer carries out every day towards achieving performance at the top of the segment.

The Ducati Performance catalogue contains numerous accessories, designed and manufactured in collaboration with the best companies in the sector, capable of further enhancing the sporting character and racing soul of the Streetfighter V4, especially in terms of performance when used on the track.

The complete titanium exhaust group, the carbon wing set and the magnesium rims are just some of the elements derived from the racing world with which it is possible to equip this extreme naked and make it an even more unique bike.

All accessories are available and can be purchased on the Ducati website in the dedicated section and in all Ducati dealers.

Complete titanium exhaust system

Designed and developed for the racing world, each part of this system is made from a special titanium alloy ensuring not only considerably lower weight (5.5 kg), but also great resistance to the high temperatures that can be reached. The exhaust system significantly improves the already high weight/power ratio. The map supplied makes it possible to adapt all the parameters of DTC – DWC – DPL and Slide on demand to the new performance of the bike. The perfect accessory to boost the Streetfighter V4‘s aggressive look and give it an unmistakable sound. Mid-range power (hp) +6%; mid-range torque (Nm) +6%; maximum power (cv) +6%; maximum torque (Nm) +6%.

Set of carbon wings

Thought for those who want to add a further touch of exclusivity to their bike, this set consists of 4 structural carbon fibre wings. A valuable accessory, extremely carefully handcrafted, which gives the bike an unmistakable look. The lightness of the structural carbon fibre, combined with the shape designed in the wind tunnel, enhance the markedly racing character and the already high performance.

Magnesium rims

The lightness of forged magnesium meets the typically racing design of the 9-spoke wheels, for a pair of rims clearly inspired by the Superbike world. Type-approved for single-seater use, they are the result of the combination of technical racing features with strict standards for type-approval as original equipment. Compared to the traditional aluminium alloy version, the exclusive material of this accessory ensures a reduction in weight by 3 kg (-33%) compared to standard motorcycle versions and 0.7 kg (-10%) compared to S versions. Moreover, it ensures a reduction in inertia by 40% (vs standard) and 12% (vs S), thus improving the vehicle dynamics and the changes of direction, to optimise performance and riding feeling.

Dry clutch kit

Just like in MotoGP, where the only thing that matters is utmost performance, the dry clutch is made available for the other V4 models (it comes standard on the Panigale V4 R). This is an STM EVO-SBK clutch made from billet aluminium with housing and 48-tooth plate pack. The plates are 9 driven and 9 lined with a diameter of 138 mm. When racing on the track there are important benefits in ease of handling. Specifically, the dry clutch ensures a more effective slipper function, even during the most aggressive downshifts, and greater fluidity during all “off-throttle” stages. In addition, the “mechanical” engine brake level can be customised by choosing a different secondary spring from those available from the catalogue. Other important advantages are the absence of resistance from the engine oil and cleaner oil since the plate wear dust is not conveyed into the lubrication circuit. The racing character of the dry clutch and its iconic sound are exciting added benefits for the most passionate Ducatisti.

Dry clutch cover

Designed to offer optimum ventilation of the dry clutch during track use, enhancing its characteristic sound. The lightness and strength of the carbon fibre combine with the race-ready look in an accessory that has a uniquely sporty DNA.

Carbon heel guard

Created to minimise the interference between the bike and the rider’s boots and further embellish the Ducati Performance billet aluminium footpegs. The high-quality material offers maximum lightness and protection whilst also providing the distinct racing look that only carbon fibre can give.

Carbon tank cover

A gorgeous detail to embellishes the front of the tank. The finishing and the lines of this accessory are perfectly integrated into the racing look of this super sports bike.

Passenger seat cover

Made of high quality plastic material, its essential lines integrate perfectly with the design of the Streetfighter V4, allowing the bike to transform from a two-seater to a single-seater.

Billet aluminium tank cap

The unmistakable Ducati design is combined with Rizoma’s experience to create a unique detail, made entirely in Italy, which enhances the bike’s aesthetics. The tank cap is made from billet aluminium and it maintains its original appearance over time thanks to high quality anodising. This accessory is equipped with an anti-tamper system to guarantee maximum safety and it comes with a special key with a Ducati shield graphic.

Pair of handgrips

Inspired by the racing world, these handgrips ensure an excellent grip in every riding situation. Built to avoid accidental slipping of the hand and to reduce the vibrations felt.

Adjustable rider footpegs in aluminium

Developed thanks to the experience of Ducati Corse and the skilful productive care of Rizoma, the adjustable rider foot pegs are made of high quality anodised aluminium alloy that maintains its original appearance over time. Adjustable in five positions, they allow the riders to find the position that best suits their build and riding style. Equipped with fold-away brake and gear change pedals to minimise the risk of breakage in the event of a slip. They use the standard DQS, which can be configured both as a traditional shift and as a reversed/racing shift.