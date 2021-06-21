The Honda C125 Super Cub and Monkey 125 are returning to Honda’s European line-up. With brand-new air-cooled engines that feature EURO5 compliance, comfort-focussed chassis improvements and striking new colours, two of Honda’s most enduring icons are set to continue putting smiles on the faces of their European customers.

The Honda Super Cub, the world’s best-selling motor vehicle – having sold in excess of 100 million units worldwide since 1958 – now benefits from a new, more powerful SOHC air- cooled engine that produces outstanding fuel economy of 1.5L/100km (WMTC mode). The deft- handling Super Cub is fully at home in busy city streets, and, to match the engine improvements, has improved rider comfort thanks to suspension changes that smooth out the urban ride.

The iconic ‘S’ shaped Super Cub styling remains and now features a pillion seat and rear footpegs as standard alongside full LED lighting. This year this style is elevated by a brand-new Mat Axis Grey Metallic colour scheme, which in true ‘Cub style, is topped off with classic red seats that pays homage to the 1958 original.

Re-joining the Super Cub in Honda’s 2022 year model European line-up is the loveable Monkey. After its popular reintroduction in 2018 as a useful, fun motorcycle fit for 21st Century living, the Monkey now benefits from a new EURO5 compliant engine that returns peak power of 6.9kW and 11Nm of torque alongside excellent fuel economy of 1.5L/100km. With a potential range of over 370km from its 5.6L tank, a larger 5 speed gearbox has also been added to make longer journeys more enjoyable.

A key part of the Monkey’s success has been the friendly handling provided by its combination of steel frame, chunky 12in ‘block’ tyres and high-quality USD forks. Ride quality has been further improved with new two stage dual rear shocks designed to better deal with rougher road surfaces.

Of course, the classic Monkey style of old returns. Mini-ape handlebars, chromed mudguards, upswept exhaust, large padded seat combined with the chunky tyres and peanut shaped tank to make its silhouette unmistakable. This year the classic Banana Yellow and Pearl Nebula Red colour schemes are joined by a brand-new Pearl Glittering Blue to further emphasise the fun factor and continue the Monkey’s legacy as the fun motorcycle that began in 1961 with its introduction in Japan as an amusement park ‘runaround’.

