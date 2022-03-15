Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled plans for a national test ride initiative for its recently launched middleweight sports tourer, the Tiger Sport 660 .

The tour will visit 15 Triumph dealerships located throughout the UK from the 19th March to the 18th June, and will allow riders to experience the all-new model and latest addition to the Tiger family.

Bookings are now available via the dedicated Tiger Sport 660 Tour website, free to book and on a first come first served basis. Test rides will be available for both category A and A2 motorcycle licence holders.

Each test ride will be accompanied and led by one of Triumph’s expert riders and all participants will receive a Triumph goody bag to take home.

For anyone looking to find out more about learning to ride or considering a motorcycle licence in the future can also come along to any of the tour dates. A team of dedicated instructors will be on hand to speak to you about the best way to get on two wheels, you can take a seat on a static Tiger Sport 660 and take away Triumph’s handy guide to getting on two wheels.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “The response to the all-new Tiger Sport 660 from critics and the public has been incredible, and there’s so much demand from riders across the UK to give it a try. That’s why we’ve launched the Tour to give as many people as possible the chance to see how much the bike can do, with guidance from our highly experienced instructors.”

List of dealerships and dates:

Triumph Birmingham West Saturday 19th March Staffordshire Triumph Saturday 26th March Triumph West Yorkshire Saturday 2nd April Destination Triumph Dorset Saturday 9th April Fowlers Motorcycles Sunday 10th April Woods Motorcycles Saturday 16th April Triumph Aberdeen Saturday 23rd April Suffolk Triumph Saturday 30th April Carl Rosner Motorcycles Sunday 1st May Norfolk Triumph Saturday 7th May Triumph Essex Sunday 8th May Triumph Glasgow Saturday 4th June Triumph West London Saturday 11th June Triumph North London Sunday 12th June A1 Moto York Saturday 18th June

Test rides on the Tiger Sport 660 outside of the tour dates at all Triumph dealerships can be booked separately. Please contact the dealership directly to arrange a test ride during opening hours or visit the website to book online Triumph Motorcycles.

The Tiger Sport 660 was unveiled a few months ago, completing the Tiger family model range. The exciting middleweight sports tourer is an all-new motorcycle for Triumph, designed to deliver versatile and exciting performance. From the distinctive triple engine, derived from the Trident 660, to its class-leading power and specification, and its incredibly competitive price, the Tiger Sport 660 introduces a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders. Find out more on the Triumph Motorcycles website.

