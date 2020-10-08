The UK’s Top Motocross riders test K-tech Suspension

The UK’s Top Motocross riders testing the K-tech Suspension prepared KTM 125 & Husqvarna FC450.

K-tech Suspension took two motocross bikes, the KTM 125 2 Stroke and the Husqvarna FC450 4 stroke, replaced the air forks with a coil spring conversion and new damper unit…

Upgraded the WP rear shock with a bladder conversion and new damping system…throw in a K-Tech progressive linkage on the Husky…

Get the UK’s Top Motocross riders to test them at Fat Cats and see the results… easier to maintain, more adjustment and a lot more plush….fancy it?



Then contact K-tech Suspension – [email protected] 0044 (0) 1283 559 000 #motocross #fatcats #ktm #Husqvarna #fatcats #suspension

For more information on K-tech Suspension products visit ktechsuspension.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



