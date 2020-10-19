The ride doesn’t need to end when the road does… Rolling into view as the perfect choice for finding new boundaries off the beaten tracks, the 2021 KTM 890 ADVENTURE comes with more engine grunt, improved handling, added suspension adjustability and rider focused technology to form the right tool for endless road or gravel exploration.

It has never been a better time to reach out to the world on a bike. Getting from A to B safely, quickly and efficiently has always been important, but to do it aboard a machine carrying KTM’s READY TO RACE DNA takes the experience to new levels. A new model for 2021, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE takes the lightweight and sporty characteristics you’d expect from a KTM ADVENTURE motorcycle to deliver a supremely capable adventure tourer – both on and off the tarmac.

The KTM 790 ADVENTURE formed a robust basis for KTM engineers to begin their search to offer more – much more – while still maintaining that resourcefulness, light touch and confidence-inspiring handling. The new 889cc compact engine raises performance figures to 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque and the 20% extra rotating mass of the crankshaft brings an improved feeling at low revs while augmenting the centralised sensation and traction through corners. The KTM 890 ADVENTURE comes with a refined and stronger clutch to cope with the boosted performance and the powerplant is Euro5 compliant.

A new WP APEX rear shock offers greater rider customisation potential through a new rebound damping adjuster and an additional hand adjuster for spring preload. The suspension matches the rest of the chassis configuration in placing the bike firmly between use for the tarmac and the trail.

Want the thrill of the gravel and breaking traction? Then count on 200mm of suspension travel, Dakar Rally-inspired ergonomics that mean the bike is comparably slim, light and manageable, an accessible seat height, a low fender, a 20-litre tank and KTM MY RIDE navigation.

Prefer the flat expanses of the road? The KTM 890 ADVENTURE has Adventure-spec tyres, a full-size TFT dashboard, Cornering ABS, Motorcycle Traction Control and Motor Slip Regulation, a seat that is adjustable in two heights and a strong yet lightweight subframe for pillion or baggage.

A range of KTM PowerPart upgrades means that Cruise Control (with the handlebar switch now provided as standard), a Quickshifter+ (with optimized settings), heated seat and grips together with a wide compliment of luggage widens the travel potential of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE even more.

KTM 890 ADVENTURE – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

// New engine with 90 cc added displacement

// Improved performance with 105 hp and 100 Nm (Euro5)

// Better rideability thanks to 20% increased rotating mass

// Stronger clutch adapted to increased performance

// Engine knock control system (use of low Octane fuel)

// High-quality WP suspension components and new rear shock

// Reworked front and rear brakes for added control

// Improved ABS and MTC settings

// Anodized wheel hubs instead of powder coated

// Handlebar switch with Cruise Control button (software additional)

// Weight optimization thanks to compact motor and fuel tank

// Slim profile, refined ergonomics and new graphics

// Travel-ready with two-part, adjustable seat and low fender

// Smartphone connectivity giving access to music, calls

// Optional KTM MY RIDE app for turn-by-turn navigation

Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager Travel: “With the development of the new KTM 890 ADVENTURE we hit all our marks by offering an upgraded machine for both road and gravel riding. With the new engine we worked a lot on optimising the overall performance and feeling while out riding. The result is a big improvement in the bike’s rideability, better stability, less gear shifting and added comfort for the long days on the saddle. With the KTM 890 ADVENTURE we wanted a KTM that sets the benchmark through its performance on the tarmac while being able to veer offroad and keep the same high standards. As a true KTM ADVENTURE, this is a great machine to adventure everywhere.”

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE will be arriving at authorised KTM dealers in the UK from January 2021 onwards. For more info, visit ktm.com.

