With the arrival of the summer season, Ducati offers all motorcyclists its line of ventilated jackets. A series of garments designed with the utmost attention to detail to help riders face journeys in total freedom even during the hottest period of the year, with special regard for comfort and safety.

All Ducati jackets are made of lightweight, breathable materials and are characterized by a unique and distinctive design. Created in collaboration with the best technical clothing brands in the sector, they are equipped exclusively with CE certified protectors and are specially designed to house the back protector.

The Speed ​​Air C2 fabric jacket , designed by Aldo Drudi and made in collaboration with Spidi is a jacket that features an interior made of polyester mesh, with a padded collar area and comfort mesh. It is 100% ventilated to improve perspiration even on the hottest days and represents a combination of comfort and safety, thanks to the removable protectors on the shoulders and elbows and on the outside made of mesh and high tenacity polyester fabric, which guarantees the stability of the protections in the event of a fall. Safety is optimized by double stitching in the areas most exposed to abrasion and by the possibility of inserting a back protector. The adjustable width of the waist and the lightness of this garment make it extremely comfortable, while the connecting hook to the trousers, which keeps it in the correct position without exposing the back, offers the rider maximum practicality. Inside there is a waterproof pocket that allows you to store documents and personal effects and enjoy every curve in freedom.

The Flow C3 fabric jacket, designed by Drudi Performance exclusively for Ducati, is ideal for summer motorcycle rides. This garment is made of lightweight, breathable mesh and is available in both male and female versions. The interior incorporates Warrior lite protectors on the shoulders and elbows and can also accommodate the back protector. Thanks to the hook sewn on the back, the jacket can be combined with any trousers with belt loops, to prevent the back from remaining uncovered while riding. The Flow C3 jacket is also equipped with a detachable lining consisting of a breathable, water-resistant and windproof membrane.

Finally, Ducati offers its fans the Ducati Corse Tex Summer C2 , a fabric jacket with a lively design, born from the collaboration between the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer and Dainese. Made from a mix of mesh and lightweight fabric, the jacket is equipped with a removable inner windproof lining and is specially designed for hot-humid climates and for the summer season. The result is a highly ventilated garment, equipped with aluminium inserts on the shoulders, composite protectors on the elbows and designed to house the Wave or Manis G2 back protector.

These Ducati summer offers are available in Ducati network dealers or online by visiting shop.ducati.com.

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

