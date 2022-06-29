Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ready to go adventure? The World Adventure Week starts on Monday.

Fill up the tank and pack the panniers, the 2022 edition of THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK starts this coming Monday, July 4th. No matter what bike you ride, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is a true celebration of motorcycle riding.

> THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK starts on Monday, July 4th

> The main challenge? To complete 1,000km or more in a week

> There are daily prizes and a unique experience to be won at the end

> Download the RISER app and make sure you register for the event now

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the right excuse to hit the open road. The main challenge is to complete 1,000km or more in a week’s riding. To join, simply download the RISER app, accept THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK in the Upcoming Challenges section and start recording your rides.

During THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, there will be daily challenges, with participants completing them entering a draw for daily prizes including:

Day 1 | July 4

Challenge: SHARE ANY RIDE ON SOCIAL

Day’s Prize: HORNET ADV HELMET

Day 2 | July 5

Challenge: RIDE THROUGH 890M OF ALTITUDE

Day’s Prize: TERRA ADV JACKET

Day 3 | July 6

Challenge: CHECK IN AT A KTM DEALER

Day’s Prize: KTM EXPLORER HELMET

Day 4 | July 7

Challenge: COMPLETE 1290M OF ELEVATION

Day’s Prize: TOURRAIN WP V2 JACKET

Day 5 | July 8

Challenge: FIVE DAYS OF SADDLE TIME

Day’s Prize: COROZAL DRYSTAR BOOTS

Day 6 | July 9

Challenge: RIDE 390KM IN ONE GO

Day’s Prize: SIDE BAG SET

Day 7 | July 10

Challenge: RIDE WITH YOUR BUDDIES

Day’s Prize: UNBOUND HYBRID ZIP HOODIE

At the end of the week six adventurous riders who complete 1,000km and at least three out of the seven daily challenges will be picked by random and KTM will offer them the chance to live a unique experience.

The first five finalists drawn will win an all-expenses paid invitation to join a pure KTM riding activity, where they will get to test the next generation of KTM ADVENTURE machinery. A sixthand final spot will be given to the rider with the greatest number of kilometers completed.

All riders who successfully complete 1,000 km or more during the week will receive a personalized award by KTM. To get involved, check out theworldadventureweek.com.

