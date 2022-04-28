Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The pre-event Press Conference welcomes Torres, Aegerter, Ferrari, Granado and Garzo as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup returns for another stunning season of competition.

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup is back! The first round of the season is just about to get underway at the classic Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, so before the bikes head out on track it was time to talk a little about the weekend, and season, ahead.

In the pre-event Press Conference, two-time and reigning Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) was joined by closest 2021 challenger Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), multiple race winner Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) and the returning Hector Garzo, who is back at Tech3 E-Racing for 2022.

Here are some key quotes!

What are you expecting from 2022?

Jordi Torres: “You can imagine this year how expectations are, because many competitive riders have arrived in this category, there are new riders pushing very hard, and other riders have returned to the category, so we’ll see what happens. We have a lot of expectations for the first race of the season, and we are happy to return here, also to Spain, my home. For sure, they will be amazing races, and there is a different format, different compound of the tyres, different engine, and different weight, so we’ll see what happens. All the riders want to get the best results possible, and try to reach podiums or try to fight for the win, but it is important to keep calm, see what’s happening, and take some important decisions about the championship. But for sure, this year is the most exciting year that we are starting.”

Does having two races a weekend change your approach to the season overall?

JT81: “This year with two races every weekend gives some extra time to get your confidence, because maybe during the first race, you can see what happens, and in the second race, take more or less risk. For sure, other riders will try to push hard and this year I have a good team-mate to collect more info and try to develop the bike more. Casadei started to get some great results, so he will give me more confidence to be more aggressive, or try to catch his pace.”

How are you feeling ahead of a super season of racing in MotoE™ and WorldSSP?

Dominique Aegerter: “I’m super happy to be back here in MotoE and in the MotoGP paddock, again with the Intact GP team. We’ve changed the crew slightly to try and improve some more details. Our pre-season was quite good. The weather was strange, so we couldn’t do many laps. But we checked the tyres, the suspension, the gearing with the new engine and new weight. We were always competitive.

“My season has started well. I’ve done four races and won three of them, so I come here with a good mood and good speed. I hope this weekend we can start well. The new qualifying system will be good for me as I always need one or two laps to get to the limit. So, with E-Pole that was difficult. Plus, two races every weekend is nice. I can fight for the podium, the victory and there are more points to gain. When you make a mistake or you’re unlucky, we have another chance. With 14 races it’s important to be as consistent as possible.”

How did testing go for you and what do you expect from this weekend?

Matteo Ferrari: “First of all, I’m really happy to be here again. About the winter test, I’m really happy because we started very well, like the first three years. There are a lot of changes on the bike, and the tyres, and we didn’t do a lot of laps because of the weather. But in the rain, I was really fast, so I am happy about our work. Now we have to concentrate hard every day, because from tomorrow, the weekend will be really difficult, because we will have all the sessions consecutively, so the work will be a little bit different compared to past years. Of course, here, we have done the test, so it will not be a problem, but from Le Mans, I think the work on the Friday will be really important!”

How do you feel about the Q1-Q2 format?

MF11: “Last year in Jerez, during the E-Pole, I touched the green, so I started in the last position, so of course, Q1 and Q2 will be better! It will be difficult because we have only 10 minutes, so a lot of riders will be on the line, and it will be important to exit in the right moment, but we have to see tomorrow.”

How are you settling in with the new team?

Eric Granado: “I’m feeling good. I’m very happy. The team did a great job with me in the first test and in the second one as well. I’m feeling confident with the bike, I’m feeling ready for the season. It was a difficult pre-season for me. I had an injury in the first test but finally, in the second test, I was 100%. So, yes, very happy with the job. Unfortunately, like Matteo said, we didn’t do too many laps in pre-season but this weekend we have another opportunity to do more laps on the track.

Thoughts on the new qualifying format and new bike:

EG51: “Q1 and Q2 I think are good for us because we were always on the limit in the E-Pole. With only one lap we can’t make any mistakes, like touching the green as I did two times. So, it’s good that we have Q2 because we can have more opportunities to do a good lap. About the bike, it’s very different. We have less weight this year, the engine is different. We need to get used to this and understand how to balance the bike to have a good compromise and be fast. Also, the new tyres are different, so we need to understand how they work. But, overall, it’s good. I’m happy with the job we did. The team is helping me a lot to feel comfortable on the bike and this is the main thing for me. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”



With less pressure on one E-Pole lap, will there be plenty of sideways action this weekend?

EG51: “MotoE is always spectacular and it’s always very nice. We go sideways on the entry and the exit, so, for sure, for the people it will be very, very nice as we have not just one lap now. We can do more times these spectacular things for them!”

How are you feeling on your comeback, and after being fastest in testing?

Hector Garzo: “I’m really happy to be back here, also with my last team, the 2019 team. There are a lot of changes of the bike and these changes are in some ways good, some ways bad, and some ways different. We progressed with our work well, so I’m really happy about that test because we ended in a good way. I’m sure that this season is going to be good. It’s going to be hard, but I think we are ready to fight and take a little bit revenge for 2019, which has left me with a little bit of pain in my heart. For the weekend, I’m really excited. We have already had a lot of laps here, but in the way we wanted because of the weather conditions and the track conditions. But for sure, I think it’s going to be a good weekend because we have already worked here and we know more or less the times that will be fast.

“For sure, personally I already know how much we are working for the experience that I have. Everybody saw the work that Jordi did. We know how to manage these races and the way to win, so I think we have more or less clear ideas, but let’s see.”

