UK Indian Motorcycle dealers Thor Motorcycles take the Project Scout 3K custom build crown by public vote.

Indian Motorcycle UK’s build-off challenge ‘Project Scout 3K’ saw Indian Motorcycle dealerships competing for the crown of best lockdown custom Scout build. With a limited parts and labour budget of three thousand pounds and just twelve weeks to complete the bike, nine dealerships rose to the challenge and submitted machines for the public vote, which closed on May 31st.

Thor Motorcycles, clinched the win with their striking green Scout Bobber based ‘Kermit’, followed by Midwest Moto’s ‘MWM-3K’ and Alba Customs ‘FREAKSHOW’ in third place.

1st Place: ‘Kermit’ Scout Bobber – Thor Motorcycles – Bodmin, Cornwall

Thor’s modern West-coast style bobber features an authentic Indian Motorcycle 8 inch Mini-Ape handlebar conversion, LED Pathfinder headlight and micro COB stop-tail and turn signals with Thor’s own design of curved side-mount number plate mount. Volume is turned up to 11 with curved ground-pounder exhausts. Finishing the tin-wear Thor kept on budget by utilising a 3D Gel vinyl wrap in a triple-layer green overlay and finished with a charcoal pinstripe.

2nd Place: ‘MWM-3K’ Scout Bobber Twenty – Midwest Moto – Stourport-on-Severn

Midwest Moto’s in-house fabrication workshop produced the distinctive replacement tubular steel rear subframe with hand crafted leather gunfighter seat, combined with billet led 3-in-1 light cluster. Up front billet-alloy LED turn-signal bar-end mirrors are mounted to standard mini-ape bars. Performance is enhanced by unique stainless exhaust headers mated to Midwest Moto’s hand-made mufflers.

3rd Place: ‘FREAKSHOW’ Scout Bobber Twenty – Alba Customs – Edinburgh

Classily inspired, Alba customs build reflects the golden era of 50’s inspired traditional stripped back bobbers. Hand laid pin-striping adorns the standard matte black tank, headlamp bucket and the hand-made steel fender, which is mounted to the swing-arm to maintain a tight radius around the rear tyre. Standard exhaust headers are mated to straight-through shotgun pipes and finished with vintage style heat-wrap. Beach-bars with white-wall rubber front and rear complete the look.

Indian Motorcycle UK’s National Sales Manager Andrew Simpson commented “The Indian Scout family have become firm favourites with custom bike builders, due to their clean lines, minimalist yet powerful liquid cooled engines and modular construction. Our customers tend to invest an average of Three Thousand Pounds upgrading and customising over their ownership period, so we wanted our dealer network to showcase that average customer spend in our Project Scout 3k Challenge and the resulting builds have been astonishing given the budget allowed. Owners simply undertaking a bolt-off and bolt-on build can create a unique showstopper with modest engineering experience from a huge portfolio of official Indian Motorcycle accessories and aftermarket products”.

Project Scout 3K isn’t the first time the UK’s Indian Motorcycle dealerships have showcased their custom skills. Back in 2016 ‘Project Scout’ saw Indian Motorcycle celebrate 115 years of the brand by revealing a jaw-dropping ‘Unlimited Budget’ build-off at Motorcycle Live, Cornwall’s Thor Motorcycles took home the spoils with ‘Thug!’ closely followed by runner-up Midwest Moto’s ‘MWM-115’ from Stourport, and Bournemouth’s Moore Speed Racing took third place with their ‘Beach Tracker’ that went on to become a popular aftermarket custom kit for the dealership.

To realise your dream Indian Motorcycle, contact your local dealer: indianmotorcycle.co.uk/find-a-dealer

See more on Facebook and Instagram @indianmotorcycleuk

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

