Three Back-to-back Main Events And Superpole Sessions For Wsx

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Three back-to-back main events and superpole sessions form competition structure for World Supercross Championship.

New format emphasizes more racing and shorter race formats to maximize action, excitement and entertainment at every WSX championship round.

Details for an innovative competition format for the new FIM World Supercross Championship – designed to maximize racing action, excitement, and entertainment for fans – have been announced.

Watch SX Global motorsport director, Adam Bailey, talk the new race format.

The non-traditional format features more races and shorter race durations, significantly increasing the overall level of action and excitement, while minimizing downtime for fans throughout events. Highlighting the competitive format are three main event races for each class, with the combined individual results of each determining the round winner. The three back-to-back main event format and shorter race durations significantly increases the overall level of intensity and unpredictability at every round and makes getting effective starts and holeshots all the more critical. Much of this format has been tested successfully at other events led by SX Global – the Australian firm spearheading the new world championship – including the AUS-X Open events, with incredibly positive feedback from riders and fans alike.

In addition, the WSX class will feature a superpole – an individual time trial format, featuring the top-10 heat race finishers, to determine the order for the main event races. Combined with adjacent entertainment, including live music and freestyle motocross exhibitions, the unique format translates into an unparalleled level of entertainment for fans at every round.

“In everything we do with the WSX championship, our aim is to take what’s best about supercross and expand on that with innovative ideas that address areas where the sport can be even better, and this competitive format is a prime example of that,” said Adam Bailey, managing director – motorsport, of SX Global. “As we drive a dynamic global future for supercross, the fan experience has to be central to everything. Having more races ensures fans will enjoy significantly more action from their favorite riders over the course of an event, while shorter race formats increase the overall level of drama and excitement through tighter, action-packed battles and minimal downtime over the course of the evening.”

The event format breaks down as follows:

Qualifying

WSX and SX2 fields will each be split into two separate timed qualifying sessions, with individual lap times determining the order for each class’ heat races. Each qualifying session will last 10 minutes, with final laps run to completion once the 10-minute session expires.

Heat races

WSX class heat races will determine the order for superpole – a time-trial format exclusive to the WSX class that will determine the order of the main events. The top five finishers in each of the two heat races will earn a spot in the 10-rider superpole. The sixth to 11 th place finishers in each heat will fill spots 11-22 in the gate pick order for the main event, with the faster overall heat taking precedent and gate picks alternating between the remaining riders.

For the SX2 class, in the same manner as with traditional supercross formats, heat races will determine the order for the main event. Collectively, the faster overall heat will take precedent, with gate pick choice for the main event alternating between the finishing order of the two SX2 heats.

Superpole

Exclusive to the WSX class, the superpole will feature 10 riders – the top-five finishers from the two WSX heat races. Featuring an individual time trial format, lap times from superpole will determine the gate pick order of the top 10 for the main event races.

Main events

Each round will see riders contest three back-to-back main event races for each class, with only a short five minute break between each. The combined individual results determining the winner and podium spots for each round.

Championship points

FIM world championship points will be awarded for each of the three main event races. Points will follow the traditional supercross format of 25, 22 and 20, 18, and 16 points respectively for first through fifth place, with the remaining 17 riders earning from 15 points to 1 point, depending on where they finish. It total, a maximum of 75 points are up for grabs at each round.

In addition to the main event races, the fastest SX2 qualifier and the winner of the WSX superpole will be awarded one additional championship point.

Practice sessions

As with traditional supercross event formats, practice sessions will take place during afternoons for the enjoyment of fans who arrive earlier and want to enjoy as much action as possible.

For more information, updated news, and announcements from the FIM World Supercross Championship, visit wsxchampionship.com.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security