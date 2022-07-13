Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Among the many fascinating bikes on sale with H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum on July 20t some 435 in all, are these three storied machines.

1959 Triumph Thunderbird 6T that was pictured with Edward Turner in 1959 – estimate £9,000 – £11,000

Triumph chairman Edward Turner was photographed sitting on ‘892 ANX’ when new in 1959. Turner was the designer of the classic Triumph twin and the biggest ‘character’ of the motorcycle trade in the post war years. He was seldom photographed with his own products. Here he sits astride his creation which boasted a sidecar in those days.

This lovely Thunderbird was restored by Triumph specialist Kevin Ince in 2009, and part of a private collection since 2016. It was run recently but will need a light recommissioning, supplied with various articles and a current V5C.

Ian Cunningham of H&H Classics, says: “Triumph is one of the most iconic and revered names in the history of motorcycling. Established in Coventry in 1885, by the start of the 1900s the company had made their first motorcycle beginning a continuous run of production under various ownership until its eventual closure in 1983. In 1937 the Speed Twin was released launching a range of Triumph twins that went on to epitomize British motorcycles in the post-war years.”

This Thunderbird has a fascinating history and was photographed with Triumph Chairman and designer of the twin cylinder engine Edward Turner at the controls.

In May 1959 the Triumph factory sponsored a cross channel ‘Triumph Owners Go Abroad’ (TOGA) rally where 188 bikes, including 31 sidecar outfits, traveled to Brussels. On the trip were a few journalists and to quote Motorcycle News reporter Peter Howdle, ‘In France, Triumph chief Edward Turner waited with his Daimler and led us to the Dunkirk war cemetery to pay tribute to the bikers of both world wars, Turner was a wireless operator in the merchant navy during WW1. Development chief John Nelson was tail end Charlie of a colourful procession that stretched out along the motorway to Brussels in the morning sunshine. Triumph used a photograph of the stream of bikes taken from a motorway bridge for the cover of the 1960 catalogue’. During the trip, Edward Turner was photographed sitting on ‘892 ANX’, one of the few photographs ever showing him together with one of his classic designs. The bike was ridden on the rally by Bill and Hazel Roachard, at the time fitted with a Wessex sidecar. Years later the bike was restored to a very high standard by Triumph specialist Kevin Ince and sold to the current owner in 2016 to go into his private collection of classic bikes. It has been used recently but will require a light recommissioning before use and comes supplied with copies of various articles and photos showing its provenance together with a current V5C.

2008 Yamaha YZF-R1 Race Bike – Ian Loughers 2008 Team Blackhorse TT superbike – Estimate £7,000 – £9,000

This YZF-R1 race bike was built for Ian Lougher and he finished 5th in the 2008 Superbike TT lapping at 127MPH. Engine built by FWD with Carillo rods and many YEC kit parts, refreshed for 2009 TT but not used

Many chassis upgrades including a 24L TT tank, Quickshifter, run recently on dyno to keep things moving

The Yamaha Motor Co was formed in 1955 as the powered vehicle division of the massive Yamaha Corporation more famous for making musical instruments. The first bike produced in 1954 was the YA-1, like the BSA Bantam a copy of the German made DKW RT125 but in typical Japanese fashion this was soon improved upon with the launch of the YA-2 in 1957. This proved to be an immediate success in sporting events starting a long tradition of achievement that goes on to this day in Moto GP.

This YZR-R1 was put together by Ian Loughers Blackhorse Finance team for the 2008 road racing season and was raced in the NW200 and the IOMTT, finishing 7th in the Senior race and 5th in the Superbike race lapping at 127MPH. The engine was tuned by Frank Wrathall Developements using many YEC kit parts including a kit generator, wiring loom, ECU, oil pump, breather system, Arata exhaust and Carillo rods with a dynosheet showing it giving out 190BHP. Chassis improvements include a Dynojet quickshifter, Ohlins rear damper, Ohlins steering damper, Arata footrest, Harris fairing bracket, lightweight bodywork and a 24L TT tank. Ian sold it to the vendor when the team moved to Kawasaki and the engine was then refreshed for Mats Nielsen to use in the 2009 TT, but he was unable to ride due to injury. In storage since it has been run regularly on a rolling road to keep things in good order. A rare chance to acquire a bike with genuine race history.

1977 Triumph Bonneville T140J built to commemorate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, a limited edition – Estimate £5,000 – £7,000

UK market Triumph ‘Limited Edition’ Bonneville built to commemorate the Queens 1977 Silver Jubilee this matching numbers bike is offered in mostly original finish showing only a credible 10936 miles on the clock

Includes original bill of sale, many invoices, old MOTs, certificate of authenticity, manuals and a current V5C,

Triumph is one of the most iconic and revered names in the history of motorcycling. Established in Coventry in 1885, by the start of the 1900s the company had made its first motorcycle beginning a continuous run of production under various ownership until its eventual closure in 1983. In 1937 the Edward Turner designed Speed Twin was released launching a range of Triumph twins that went on to epitomize British motorcycles in the post-war years. To mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, Triumph manufactured a special Silver Jubilee edition of the Bonneville. 1,000 were produced for the UK, with a further 1,000 for the USA and 400 more for other overseas markets all featuring this stylish silver, red, white and blue colour scheme. The Side Panels bore one of three legends: Limited Edition, One of a Thousand, or Limited International Edition. It is thought that the UK market machines got Limited Edition, the US machines got One of a Thousand, and the rest got Limited International Edition.

This 1977 example is unusual as it actually was ridden in the day, most bikes being mothballed as collector’s items, so has a nice used patina about it. Bought by the current owner from a deceased estate, a previous owner was a member of the Royal Artillery motorcycle display team who as part of his act jumped over a Rover P5 car with his children sat inside! The bike had been stored for about 13 years but has now had a new battery, plugs, oil and filter, brake fluid change and a rear brake master cylinder overhaul. Started recently it will require a light re-commissioning before use and comes with an original sales brochure, original sales invoice, lots of invoices, a certificate of authenticity, a genuine owners handbook and a genuine Triumph workshop manual.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security