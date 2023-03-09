Three players in Europe who could fetch more than £100m this summer

The upcoming summer transfer window will once again see the biggest clubs in Europe flexing their financial muscles to improve their respective squads.

Some of the top clubs in Europe are expected to compete for talented stars who could be heading to pastures new this summer.

For example, Liverpool are rated as favourites to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund during the transfer window.

However, Real Madrid are a more viable option given that Bellingham has reportedly expressed interest in playing in La Liga.

With that in mind, we take a look at what the future may hold for Bellingham and two other players who could fetch more than £100 million this summer.

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Bellingham has established himself as the most coveted midfielder in Europe following a string of excellent performances for Dortmund.

He was also England’s standout player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Bellingham, while Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are other possible destinations in the Premier League.

However, the lure of playing for Madrid may prove to tempting for Bellingham to ignore, particularly given their repeated success in the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Given the significant tactical changes in football in recent years, prolific strikers have become increasingly difficult to find in the transfer market.

Victor Osimhen’s goalscoring exploits with Napoli make him one of Europe’s hottest properties, and he has inevitably been linked with a ton of big clubs.

While clubs such as Man United and Chelsea would love sign the Nigerian striker this summer, Napoli have made it clear he will not be allowed to leave on the cheap.

Napoli have a history of being tough negotiators when it comes to selling their top players and it would be no surprise to see them insist on their £115m asking price being met.

Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe was strongly linked with Madrid last summer, but subsequently committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain by signing a new contract.

While Madrid are reportedly not considering making another move for Mbappe, that would likely change if the French international gave them any encouragement.

However, given the money splashing around in the Premier League, a move to England may be a more realistic proposition for the 24-year-old.

The opportunity to test himself in the same league as Erling Braut Haaland could be tempting, although it probably would take at least £150m to make it happen.