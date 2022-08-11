Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After a dominant weekend at Silverstone for Garness, the question remains: can anyone beat him?

It wasn’t just two wins for Johnny Garness (MLav VisionTrack Academy) at the British GP, it was a full house of dominance. He was 1.6 seconds clear in qualifying and then escaped in Race 1 by eight seconds, before Race 2 saw the number 57 able to pull out over six seconds to complete the double. So as the Honda British Talent Cup heads for Thruxton with Garness 84 points clear, the question remains: can anyone beat him? He’s so far ahead he even has a chance to wrap up the Cup if he’s got an advantage of over 100 by the end of Race 2.

It will be a tall order to stop him after performances like Silverstone, and with Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) and Harley McCabe (MLav VisionTrack Academy) completing the podium in both races, ground was lost in the standings by Carter Brown (MLav VisionTrack Academy) too. He’ll be the first looking to hit back and seems the most likely to stand in Garness’ way, and he did win at Thruxton last year as a good omen.

Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing), after a tougher weekend for the former and a solid set of finishes for the latter, are now equal on 132, 20 behind Brown, and will be wanting to keep that roll going. However, it’s now Stephenson on their heels after his 40-point haul from Silverstone and if the number 23 can keep his form he’ll have a serious shot at overhauling both. In that tighter group, will it continue to chop and change or have the Silverstone podium finishers made a breakthrough?

We’ll find out at Thruxton as Brown attempts to home back in on Garness, with lights out for Race 1 at 13:25 (GMT +1) on Saturday, before Race 2 gets underway at 14:55.

