Following inclement weather ahead of the start for the Honda British Talent Cup on Sunday at Thruxton, Race 2 of Round 4 was first suspended and then cancelled.

A new 2021 BTC calendar will be issued with a replacement race at Donington Park on Saturday the 14th of August.

