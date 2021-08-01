Following inclement weather ahead of the start for the Honda British Talent Cup on Sunday at Thruxton, Race 2 of Round 4 was first suspended and then cancelled.
A new 2021 BTC calendar will be issued with a replacement race at Donington Park on Saturday the 14th of August.
