Goodwood is thrilled to announce that tickets for the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Goodwood Revival are now on sale at goodwood.com.

Whether you’re wanting to get up close to the future of mobility and technology at the Festival of Speed, or looking to immerse yourself in the ‘Make Do and Mend’ approach of the Revival, a day out at one of Goodwood’s motorsport events is always an exceptional experience.

Our 2023 events are set to be unmissable as we celebrate a series of exciting anniversaries throughout the year, including:

75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, since the Motor Circuit first opened in 1948

30 years of The Festival of Speed

25 years of the Goodwood Revival

25 years of the Goodwood Road Racing Club

Tickets for the Festival of Speed start from £54 and for the Goodwood Revival from £67 when purchased within our new early bird windows. With fun for all the family, under 12s go free at all our motorsport events, and half price Young Person tickets are available for those aged between 13 and 21.

Buy now to save 10% during the early bird window!

New for our 2023 events, customers can save an extra 10% on Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival admission tickets in our early bird windows. Book before 31 March 2023 to save on Festival of Speed tickets and before 30 April 2023 to save on Goodwood Revival tickets. Terms and conditions apply.

Join the Fellowship to receive an additional 10% off headline motorsport events!

For just £79 a year, customers can join the Fellowship to attend the 80th Members’ Meeting and in addition, the Fellowship now includes an exclusive discount of 10% on Festival of Speed and Revival tickets. This discount can be used in addition to the 10% early bird discount. Discover all the benefits of joining the GRRC here.

As well as tickets, Goodwood’s unrivalled hospitality packages are also now available to book for the 2022 Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival. Whether customers are looking for a great day out with friends, entertaining clients or celebrating something special, Goodwood’s hospitality provides the ultimate setting to enjoy the events. Email [email protected] or call 01243 755054.

