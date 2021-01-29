Three Great Days In Monterey: Tickets Now Available For The GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest At Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca To Host Round Five Of The 2021 MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike Series And Five Additional Classes, Including King of the Baggers, In The Three-Day Festival of Motorcycles, July 9-11.

MotoAmerica, the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey, the fifth round of the 2021 MotoAmerica Series, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 9-11.

The iconic 2.2-mile racetrack in the hills of Monterey, California, will feature the top-class HONOS Superbike Championship along with five other classes of MotoAmerica racing – Supersport, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, and a return of the hugely popular King of the Baggers.

In addition to virtually non-stop racing action, MotoAmerica will turn the weekend into a fan-interactive motorcycle festival, including special events and activities for fans of all ages.

“Last year we had big plans for our round at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but COVID-19 put a damper on that,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We were fortunate that we were able to hold our season finale last year, considering the circumstances, and we made the most of it with a great event and a lot of fantastic racing. This season promises to deliver all of our fans, old and new, even more excitement, both on-track and off. We’re eager to roll out our plans for this year’s GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey. It will be a celebration of motorcycles that our fans are going to love.”

Ticket packages are plentiful and range from General Admission to the Full Throttle VIP package, featuring exclusive access including pit lane and race grid walks, preferred podium viewing, and more. Three-day camping is also available for the MotoAmerica weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, with popular sites selling out quickly each year.

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

*March 30-31 Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

April 30-May 1 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

**TBD Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

*Dunlop Tire Test (all classes)

** Superbike only with MotoGP

