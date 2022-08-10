Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Advanced tickets to the UK’s largest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, are available now from motorcyclelive.co.uk – with fantastic savings to be made by purchasing in advance.

Taking place at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, from 19-27 November 2022, Motorcycle Live is an annual pilgrimage for many motorcycle enthusiasts, and this year’s show promises to be truly memorable – with over 40 manufacturers already signed up.

Whether visitors can already ride, are returning to riding or looking to get on to two wheels for the first time, there are free riding opportunities suitable for all ages.

The interactive adventure riding area ‘Experience Adventure’, has a record-breaking six manufacturers taking part, so visitors can climb aboard adventure bikes from global brands, and test the bikes capabilities around the purpose-built multi-terrain adventure course.

Classic and Custom Zones return for 2022 and visitors can see and meet racing stars, riders, and celebrities on the Black Horse Stage – great news for autograph and selfie hunters. Launched in 2021, the ‘Electric Test Ride Zone’ has been bolstered for 2022 with opportunities to ride more models, from more manufacturers.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live said: “We can’t wait to open doors to the show and welcome back the biking community. The show is already shaping up to be brimming with manufacturers, retailers, interaction and wall-to-wall bikes. As always, it’s a great opportunity for biking enthusiasts to see the latest bikes, chat to helpful, knowledgeable staff, and get a winter biking fix. See you there!”

Advanced tickets are priced at £22* for adults, £1** for children aged 6-18 and under 5’s go free**. Motorcycle parking is free and car parking can be booked for a discounted price of £10 when purchased with tickets in advance.

Motorcycle Live 2022 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 19 November with doors opening at 10am. See you there!

* £2 admin fee is charged per order.

**must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Advanced tickets available until 5.00pm on 18th November 2022

