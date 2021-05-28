Less than a tenth of a second covers Marcos Uriarte, Iván Ortolá and Daniel Holgado as the 16-year-old Spaniards lock out the front row of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup grid at Mugello.

The quickest laps came early in the session with Cup points leader Holgado laying down the gauntlet, then to be bettered 12 seconds later by Ortolá and a lap later by Uriarte. No one could quite match those early times but they pushed hard and a second covers the top 14 KTM 250 Rs.

Uriarte on Pole with a secret

“The Qualifying today was so good because in the FP1 and FP2 I worked alone to get a good rhythm and in the Qualifying I started at the back for the first few laps and then I got the Pole Position. I am really happy with that and tomorrow I think I can push hard to get a good feeling and have the chance to battle with the other riders,” stated the Cantabrian who is one of the few who raced in Mugello two years ago. He fought at the front only to fall on the last lap.

“I like the track so much, it is very good. The bike is working very well, I am really looking forward to the race and yes I do have a plan…. But I can’t tell you,” he concluded with a laugh.

Ortolá in gear but no secret

“The first practice was really really hard for me. It’s the first time in this track and for me it was a little bit difficult. I found it quite different to other tracks, it has something special. Step by step I made big progress and finally in the Qualifying I can make a very good lap time and be in a good grid position for the two races.”

“In the first practice we were a little bit short with the gearing and for the second practice I put a different sprocket for longer gearing and with this we improved a little bit exiting the corners and I opened the throttle,” he chuckled.

“I really enjoy the track, I like it so much but in the first practice I liked it but it was difficult, as you go faster you enjoy it more and more.”

“For tomorrow there is no strategy, this track has a long straight and we don’t know what can happen in the last laps, we don’t know where we are going to be because it is always different.”

Holgado secret to be fast from the start

“I’m very happy for this Qualifying session, I have done a good job today with the bike setting. I have a good rhythm for tomorrow and I am glad for that, I’m ready.”

“It’s my first time here but it is an amazing track and I really enjoy it.” he stated with a smile having headed FP1.

“I think it will be a difficult race tomorrow but I will go out and enjoy myself, do my best and see what happens.”

Àlex Millan aiming for the top of the podium

“A new track, I’m very happy because I like the track,” enthused the 16-year-old Spaniard. “In the FP1 we struggled a little bit because it is new and in FP2 we found a good rhythm, I was P1. Then in Quali I think too much to get a good lap time and I finished fourth but I can do better. My lap is pretty fast, I couldn’t do a perfect lap but the pace is good and tomorrow will be good.”

“Three or four of us should try to get away but I think it will be a big group. The main goal is to be on the podium in all the races but it’s better if we can win of course,” concluded Millan who has two 3rd places so far and in 5th in the points table.

Taiyo Furusato joins the Cup

After winning the first four races of this year’s Asia Talent Cup, Taiyo Furusato, the Japanese 15-year-old, joins the Rookies Cup. He qualified 19th in only his first outing on the KTM. He replaces Gabin Planques as the 16-year-old Frenchman has an arm injury that requires a lengthy recovery.

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

