The Piaggio ONE marks the arrival of a completely new generation of e-scooters making their world debut on TIK TOK. The social network provides the stage for a scooter set to revolutionise electric mobility by directly addressing the generations that decreed the worldwide success of today’s hippest social network.

Confirming its mission as an e-scooter for global mobility, the Piaggio ONE makes its debut live at the Beijing Motor Show, which, from 28 May, will showcase the latest trends in urban and metropolitan mobility.

Light, easy to ride, essential yet smart – as an e-scooter should be – the Piaggio ONE also delivers the best content of Piaggio scooters: quality, reliability and a robust chassis for maximum riding pleasure and guaranteed safety and enjoyment. Because the Piaggio ONE promises to be so easy and such fun to ride that youngsters will fall in love with two-wheelers as the coolest way to commute.

Style, eco-sustainability with its zero emissions, lightweight, brilliant performance, the Piaggio ONE has everything to delight the youngest generations.

The Piaggio ONE features a wealth of technological features, including a digital colour instrument panel with a sensor to adapt the background and luminosity to ambient conditions, full LED lights, a keyless start system, two motor maps.

The original design of the Piaggio ONE incorporates the essentiality required by urban electric mobility but retains the unmistakeable style, quality materials and assemblies that distinguish the entire range of Piaggio scooters. First, the Piaggio ONE is a user-friendly two-wheeler, created to improve and simplify daily travel in an urban environment. As a keyless vehicle, the Piaggio ONE uses a remote start system.

On the road, the new Piaggio e-scooter is a lightweight vehicle that is very easy to manage, with a comfortable riding position, a low seat, a flat roomy footplate, plus practical and robust pull-out footpegs for the passenger. The Piaggio ONE is also the only e-scooter in its category to provide a capacious compartment below the seat.

The Piaggio ONE will be available in several versions offering different powers (moped and motorcycle) and different ranges, all powered by an electric motor whose lithium ion batteries can be easily extracted for recharging at home or in the office.

