British astronaut Major Tim Peake CMG reveals his passion for motorcycling during an exhilarating day at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales.

In a short film, launched today, Tim shares how his love for exhilaration and adventure has seen him explore new horizons in the army, as a helicopter test pilot and on the International Space Station, and how he now finds both in his passion for motorcycling.

Former British and World Enduro, British Rally & Cross Country Champion Matt Reed, who is now the Operations Manager at the Triumph Adventure Experience, joined Tim on his off-road journey. Tim and Matt both rode the award-winning Tiger 900 Rally Pro over dirt tracks and gravel trails.

Matt explained: “Tim is a natural off-road and handles the bike with confidence and energy. It has been great to see him learn new skills and take on new challenge on this terrain.”

Tim Peake is an ambassador for STEM Education, The Prince’s Trust and the Scout Association. He is a best-selling author, with proceeds from his books donated to The Prince’s Trust.

YouTube link to film – https://youtu.be/H8P_wiMf9fI

“For me, motorcycling is all about the journey, not the destination. I love the freedom and exhilaration that off-road biking gives you and, when the going gets tough, it teaches you to have the confidence to face new challenges.” Tim Peake

Tim is currently on a 47 venue Theatre Tour called My Journey to Space, all tour details can be found here: https://www.fane.co.uk/timpeake.

Tim’s first children’s novel, SWARM RISING is now available from all good bookshops and Amazon.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here