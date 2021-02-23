MV Agusta is launching commercial initiatives on Euro 4 bikes available at dealers.

MV Agusta is announcing a sell-out campaign, focusing on its Euro 4 models available at dealers across European markets. An opportunity for enthusiasts of the brand to secure a brand new MV Agusta as recent as the latest 2020 models.

The initiative, coming under different names in the various markets (Italy, UK, Germany, France, Spain and Benelux), consists in commercial promotions and trade-in support for the purchase of a model in stock at participating dealers, with the exclusion of Rush, Brutale 1000 RR and special editions.

The campaign is part of the company’s strategy to expand its consumer base across all markets, consolidating its loyal core, attracting first-timers and acquiring new customers among younger generation bikers.

Raffaele Giusta, Global Sales Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said “We are glad to offer this further opportunity to MV Agusta fans to own one of our bikes. We are grateful for their unwavering attention and affection, and making it easier for them to get in the saddle of their next, or first, MV Agusta feels terribly good.”

The campaign started on February 15th and will close on March 31st, 2021, or until stocks are exhausted.

For further information, visit our official dealers or our website www.mvagusta.com

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here