Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The third round of the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Global Series will be contested on August 26th at 16.00 (GMT +2).

Now in its sixth season of existence, the MotoGP™ eSport Championship is still riding a crest of a wave after a brilliant 2021. Throughout last year, the series continued to attract new fans from around the world. After a total of 27 Online Challenges, eight onsite events and seven virtual events since its inception in 2017, the series has been shown by 16 broadcasters, has amassed 103 million video views, 467 million web impressions and 13.2 million online engagements.

A total of 25 gamers (16 from Europe, 6 from the Rest of the World and 3 coming from the 2021 Rising Stars Series) were entered into the Draft Selection phase earlier this year. That number was then whittled down to the 12 names who have been chosen by the current MotoGP™ teams as their competitors for the all-important Global Series.

Gamers from Spain, Italy, Great Britain, Australia and Indonesia make up the 12-man grid. And the first two rounds of 2022 have once again showed that this year’s series is set to go all the way. Four races in and the standings couldn’t be closer. Just 21.5 points cover the first five riders with Trast73 leading the way. But former champions Adriaan_26 and AndreaSaveri11 are right in the mix, as are names from the new generation, Jack Hammer4658 and PieroRicciuti55.

In an expanded championship for 2022, the 12 finalists will contest five rounds of the Global Series, with two of them on-site at MotoGP™ events. Round 3 is a remote event with the finalists contesting two races this Friday.

Presenters Jack Appleyard and Jack Gorst will host the broadcast, which will surely be high on drama. The two tracks disputed are classics on the current MotoGP™ calendar: Race 1 takes place at the Circuit of Jerez – Angel Nieto, the home of the Spanish Grand Prix while Race 2 will be held at the Red Bull Ring, located high in the spectacular Austrian Alps.

The gamers will be playing on the new official MotoGP™22 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone – which is available to buy now – with race direction and the event powered by Lenovo Legion PCs. The points system – like all remote events in 2022 – will see half points awarded for each race. The winner of a race will score 12.5 points, the runner up 10, with third place scoring 8 and so on.

Fans can watch on selected TV broadcasters, motogp.com, esport.motogp.com, and across a wide range of social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport channels), Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport.

Who can assert their authority on proceedings during Round 3? Don’t miss the live broadcast on Friday August 26th at 16.00 (GMT +2) as the battle to become the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Champion intensifies!

For more info checkout our dedicated eSport News page superbike-news.co.uk/esport/

Or visit the official MotoGP eSport website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security