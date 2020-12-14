The riders in each class with the most pole positions this season were presented with their awards at the season finale.

At the end of another stunning season, the riders with the most pole positions in each class this season were presented with the coveted TISSOT Pole of Poles award at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. Awarded by the Official Timekeeper of MotoGP™, TISSOT, the incredible limited edition 2020 prizes were handed to each winner by Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in a special ceremony on the Saturday evening.

In MotoGP™, the winner was Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo as the Frenchman took four pole positions in 2020 and was the man with both the most pole positions and best qualifying record overall in the premier class.

Sam Lowes (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) took the award in Moto2™, with the Brit having taken three pole positions in 2020. It wasn’t as easy as that after an incredibly tight year in the intermediate class, however, and the ultimate winner was decided on front row starts as well – since Joe Roberts (Tennor American Racing) also took an impressive three Moto2™ pole positions this season.

Moto3™ saw Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) pick up the award after raking in an incredible total of six pole positions in 2020. That’s the most of any of the three Pole of Pole winners and saw him start from the front for more than a third of the races this year.

That’s it from the 2020 award. Who will win it in 2021? We’ll start to find out as the riders fight it out for the first poles of the season in Qatar in March!

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here