The Official Timekeeper of MotoGP™ will take top billing at the second event at Losail International Circuit in 2021

Dorna Sports is happy to announce that TISSOT, the Official Timekeeper of the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, will be the title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Doha in 2021. The event, which is the second to be held at Losail International Circuit this season, takes place from the 2nd to the 4th of April and will be named the TISSOT Grand Prix of Doha.

Founded in 1853, Swiss luxury watchmaker TISSOT became Official Timekeeper of MotoGP™ in 2001 and has become a longstanding partner of the sport. Over more than two decades of collaboration, TISSOT’s expertise has taken on an ever more vital role as competition reaches new heights and mere thousandths of a second separate hero from zero. As part of the collaboration, TISSOT also creates incredible timepiece and watch collections that take inspiration from the world of MotoGP™, all designed to reflect the shared passions of excellence, accuracy and precision.

TISSOT also took top billing at a Grand Prix in 2020 as title sponsor for the second event held at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and will now add another blue riband event to its partnership with MotoGP™. That’s in addition to a trackside presence throughout the calendar, ensuring the TISSOT name remains one of the most emblematic in the paddock as this important partnership celebrates 20 years of collaboration.

Sylvain Dolla, CEO of TISSOT: “Tissot is proud to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the partnership with MotoGP. As Official Timekeeper of the most breath-taking races around the world we are looking forward to another season of exciting emotion ahead of us, with the TISSOT Grand Prix of Doha.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports: “We’re delighted to see TISSOT title sponsor another Grand Prix this season. As Official Timekeeper and Watch of MotoGP, TISSOT are a vital part of the sport and I’m proud to add another agreement to our longstanding partnership. This season marks 20 years since our collaboration began and to see TISSOT take top billing at the Grand Prix of Doha makes for a perfect celebration of these two decades together.”

