Title Fighter Decider Beckons At Silverstone As Bridewell Tops Superpicks Free Practice

Tommy Bridewell maintained his position at the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship SUPERPICKS Free Practice times at Silverstone, with his time from the opening session giving him the advantage at the end of the opening day. The field was incredibly close with just 0.988s covering the top 22 riders.

A light shower before the second session meant that it was only in the closing moments that the times began to tumble and it became a hectic dash to the finish, as the riders fought to secure their position in tomorrow’s SUPERPICKS Q2 session.

Kyle Ryde had been one of the riders to complete the most laps in the second session, and the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW rider surged into second position with his very last lap of the day, but Bridewell had the edge with his earlier lap by 0.044s.

Ryde shuffled back Gino Rea into third after the Buildbase Suzuki rider had rapidly moved up the order with his final run of laps, also taking advantage of the improving conditions. Jason O’Halloran ended the session in fourth place, as the McAMS Yamaha team made it four different manufacturers inside the top four.

Xavi Forés set the fifth fastest time, with Tarran Mackenzie splitting the two FHO Racing BMW teammates, as Peter Hickman ended the day seventh fastest as he bids to secure his Title Fighters status in tomorrow’s opening BikeSocial race.

Glenn Irwin was eighth fastest for Honda Racing as he remained ahead of Lee Jackson and Bradley Ray, as the contenders all prepare to battle for the final four Title Fighter positions.

There was just 0.003s between the VisionTrack Ducati teammates as Christian Iddon and Josh Brookes completed the top 12 riders who progress directly into tomorrow’s SUPERPICKS Q2 session.

Riders also bidding for a place in the Showdown include Andrew Irwin who held 13th, ahead of Rory Skinner, whilst Ryan Vickers was 16th after edging out Danny Buchan.

Four riders have already confirmed their Title Fighter status in their bid for the title – O’Halloran, Mackenzie, Bridewell and Iddon, but the three races at Silverstone will decide the final four contenders.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Silverstone, SUPERPICKS combined Free Practice:

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 53.600s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.044s Gino Rea (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.115s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.202 Xavi Forés (FHO Racing BMW) +0.223s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.246s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.254s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.274s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.321s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.346s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.356s Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.359s

Tommy Bridewell – Oxford Products Racing Ducati

Fastest in SUPERPICKS Free Practice at Silverstone

“It’s been a good day because to be honest, we knew the weather was going to be a bit iffy, so we kept one eye on when we needed to have a bit of a dig.

“I felt FP1 was going have the better weather and it kind of played into our hands a little bit, but even so, to do four or five laps and straight away be in the 53s is very good. That is where we were last year in the race and the bike feels a lot better now.

“The Oxford Products Racing Ducati is working really well and I’m happy with it, so we’re in good form. I feel like we have good pace over distance, I feel like we’re in the strongest position we have been for a while and I feel ready to get stuck in tomorrow.”

