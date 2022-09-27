Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Just six races remain in the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship as the title battle returns to Donington Park this weekend for the next three crucial races in the Showdown.

Eight different riders from six different teams have already won races this season and as the title chase reaches the penultimate round, it’s Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha’s Bradley Ray who leads the order.

Ray holds a 40-point advantage at the top of the standings, but Tommy Bridewell was victorious last time out for Oxford Products Racing Ducati and is determined to cut the deficit this weekend.

Just a further eight points adrift is Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki’s Lee Jackson. The Lincolnshire contender added to his winning tally last weekend at Oulton Park and was a double podium finisher on the shorter National layout earlier in the year.

Glenn Irwin holds fourth in the title chase ahead of this weekend with Honda Racing UK the fourth different manufacturer to feature in the 2022 Showdown. The Silverstone triple race-winner returned to the podium at Oulton Park and knows that the Honda Fireblade has previously shown strong form on the Grand Prix circuit.

Jason O’Halloran returns to action this weekend after two heavy high-speed crashes at Oulton Park last weekend. The Australian is determined to bounce back from his crushing disappointment in the opening Showdown round, at the circuit where he was a double race winner on the National configuration back in May.

Kyle Ryde is the last of the Title Fighters in contention this weekend as the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider prepares for his home round. The Nottingham-based rider claimed his first victory of the season at the circuit at round three, and arrives with high hopes for the weekend ahead.

Reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie underwent successful surgery this week on his fractured femur, but is hoping to come and support his McAMS Yamaha team from the sidelines this weekend, whilst Rory Skinner is also sidelined from action with broken bones in his hand.

Whilst the Title Fighters push to be in the strongest position possible heading into the final round at Brands Hatch in two weeks’ time (October 14/15/16), there are plenty of riders bidding to claim the crucial podium finishes.

Double race-winner Danny Buchan leads the riders outside of the top eight for SYNETIQ BMW, whilst Peter Hickman trails him by just ten points. 2018 and 2019 Champions, Leon Haslam and Josh Brookes, are next in the standings as the VisionTrack Kawasaki rider bids to become the home hero and the MCE Ducati rider seeks his first podium of the season.

This weekend also marks Mar-Train Racing Yamaha’s debut in Bennetts BSB; the reigning Quattro Group British Supersport Champions progress to the premier class with Jack Kennedy as they prepare for a full campaign in 2023.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1113 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 1073 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1065 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1062 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1048 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1031 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1027 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1017

Bradley Ray

Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

“I am looking forward to this weekend. Oulton Park was positive but also a little bit frustrating. We had the pace to win all three races, but unfortunately we came across a few little issues.

“Overall I was happy as I ended up with a bigger points lead and I can’t complain about that. I’m feeling really comfortable and confident going into this weekend.

“I am just looking forward to having a lot of fun so fingers crossed we have some good battles and let’s hope we can leave Donington with a good lead in the championship.”

