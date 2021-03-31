Over the past 20 years the TMAX has been the best-selling Sport Scooter every single year for two decades. It’s achieved iconic status with hundreds of thousands of riders.

Now TMAXers all over Europe have the chance to own the exclusive new TMAX 20th Anniversary – and celebrate the success of the ultimate Sport Scooter!

Featuring an exclusive specification that includes forged carbon bodywork and a premium heated seat with yellow stitching – as well as heated grips and a special Tech Graphite colour with gold wheels – each of the 560 units of TMAX 20th Anniversary is individually numbered, making this the ultimate special edition of Yamaha’s iconic Sport Scooter.

Online reservations can be made from now, so hurry up and secure this rare and desirable TMAX 20th Anniversary!

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

