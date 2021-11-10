Motorcycles always have something intriguing to offer including acceleration, minimalistic momentum, handling and agility. That’s why every year, motorcycle manufacturers compete with each other in producing the most sophisticated machines. However, if you are more into speed, then the fastest motorcycles in the world will give you what you deserve. In light of this, here are the top 7 fastest motorcycles worldwide.

1. Dodge Tomahawk

With a top speed of 350 mph (563.27 km/h), this is the fastest motorcycle in the world. The Dodge Tomahawk was made in 2003, and according to reports, only nine of these machines were produced. Unlike other motorcycles, it has four wheels, two at the front and two at the rear. Additionally, it comes with two-speed manual toe-shift transmission and a traditional sprocket and chain system. The price of the Dodge Tomahawk is 555,000 US dollars. However, it is not street legal.

2. Suzuki Hayabusa

Manufactured in 1999, the Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the fastest street-legal motorcycles in the world. It has a top speed of 248 mph (399.12 km/h) and can reach 60 mph (96.56 km/h) in 2.7 seconds. Besides, the Hayabusa comes with a 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed mesh transmission and a lightweight twin-spar aluminium frame. Its breathtaking handling offers you good control in corners and an effortless ride on the highway. However, it doesn’t come cheap as it costs around 18,599 US Dollars.

3. MTT Y2K Turbine Superbike

This is among the most powerful motorcycles with a maximum power output of 320hp. In fact, the manufacture made it in order to extract the thermal energy generated from its exhaust. Manufactured in 2005, the MTT Y2K Turbine Superbike features a Rolls-Royce turbo-shaft engine and a 2-speed transmission. In addition, it comes with a top speed of 227 mph (365.32 km/h), going from 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Not only is this machine super-fast, but it’s also extremely expensive, costing 125,000 US Dollars.

4. Lightning LS-218

Built in 2014, this is the fastest electric bike with a maximum speed of 218 mph (350.84 km/h). It uses a liquid-cooled 150kW electric motor that can go from 0-60 mph in just 2.2 seconds. In addition, it can generate a torque of up to 228Nm meaning the electric power delivers maximum efficiency in an environmentally friendly way. Though the Lightning LS-218 is a fantastic electric motorcycle, it is quite expensive. You can get the latest model at a price of 38,888 US Dollars.

5. Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Produced in 2015, Kawasaki Ninja H2R remains to be one of the fastest production motorcycles to date. It’s a track-only bike that uses a 998CC liquid-cooled, in-line four engines producing a maximum power of 310hp. In addition, it comes with a top speed of 209 mph (336.35 km/h) and accelerates from 0 to 60 in just 2.5 seconds. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R impresses with its smooth handling, fast shifting enabled by its racing-derived components and slick tires. It costs around 55,000 US Dollars.

6. Ducati Superleggera V4

The Superleggera V4 is one of the flagship superbikes from Ducati. It delivers the best of the manufacturer’s engineering while drawing inspiration from the MotoGP. Built in 2020, this bike uses a 998cc Stradale V-4 engine that can generate maximum power output of 234hp. Combine this with the lightweight carbon fibre frame, and you’ll be able to attain ripping speeds of up to 200 mph (321.87 km/h). You can get the Ducati Superleggera V4 at a premium price of 100,000 US Dollars.

7. Honda CBR 1100XX Blackbird

Manufactured in 1996, the Honda CBR 1100XX Blackbird is the fastest touring motorcycle in the world. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and can attain a maximum speed of 190 mph (305.78 km/h). Apart from being astonishingly fast, the Blackbird impresses in almost every aspect including handling, reliability and comfort. The thrill you get from riding this motorcycle is akin to the one experienced when playing games at Platin Casino online. You can get this bike at an average price of 10,099 US Dollars.

Conclusion

The aforementioned are some of the fastest motorcycles available out there. Others include BMW S1000 RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, MV Agusta F4 1000R and Aprilia RSV 1000R. However, always remember with speed, comes the safety factor. As you enjoy the thrill of fast riding, always ensure you are protected from harm by gearing up. Put on a good helmet, a leather jacket, gloves and riding boots, and you’ll be assured of utmost safety while riding.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here