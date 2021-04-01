Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu was withdrawn from the Barcelona WorldSBK test and placed in isolation by the team this morning, after testing positive for COVID-19 in a mandatory pre-travel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

All the Pata Yamaha team members were tested at the same time and Razgatlıoğlu was the only one to return a positive result. The Pata Yamaha rider submitted to a second PCR test this morning, which also returned a positive result.

Until such time as Razgatlıoğlu returns a negative test, and in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Spain, the Pata Yamaha rider will remain in self-isolation.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com