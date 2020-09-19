The impressive rookie starts Saturday’s Race 1 from pole position – his first in the Grand Prix paddock.

Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) took his first ever E-Pole – and first pole position in the Grand Prix paddock – on Saturday, coming out on top in another classic shootout to beat Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) by just 0.011. Points leader Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) completes the front row for Race 1 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup at the Emilia Romagna GP.

There were no track limit infractions and no crashes in the session, but there was a splash of drama for Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) as he suffered an issue with his transponder. Given another E-Pole slot later in the session, the Italian got a second chance at it but it led to some last minutes nerves for the men on for a provisional front row start. Casadei’s lap, right at the end, wouldn’t show on timing screens – it would just appear once he crossed the line…

Ultimately though, Torres, Ferrari and Aegerter held on to much relief and a slight drum roll, with Casadei taking P7 and a third row start. In between the top three and the Italian, Row 2 is Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing), Xavier Simeon (LCR E-Team) and Lukas Tulovic (Tech 3 E-Racing), the latter off the front row for the first time in 2020. Granado’s lap also merits a postscript, as the Brazilian was visibly cautious after falling foul of track limits in E-Pole last weekend.

Tune in soon as the lights going out for the first FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup race of the weekend at 16:20 (GMT +2) on Saturday and remember: the Race 1 results now decide the grid for Race 2!

MotoE™ Race 1 front row

1 Jordi Torres – Pons Racing 40 – Energica – 1:43.154

2 Matteo Ferrari – Trentino Gresini MotoE – Energica – +0.011

3 Dominique Aegerter – Dynavolt Intact GP – Energica – +0.143