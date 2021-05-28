Total Triumph Taunton has won the prized Dealer of the Year award at Triumph UK’s annual dealer awards event.

The Somerset-based dealership took top spot following its high scores across several key areas, including outstanding performance of customer satisfaction, sales volumes, servicing, marketing, and accessories. Total Triumph added a second victory to their accolades, winning Clothing Dealer of the Year.

Special mentions were given to Mick Byrne from Youles Blackburn for winning Dealer Technician of the Year. Andrew Lee from Destination Solent also earned a special mention for taking home the Dealer Apprentice of the Year award. Triumph Newcastle and JS Gedge secured Best Sales Experience for their respective regions, with Staffordshire Triumph and Bevan Triumph awarded Best Service Experience.

Devron Boulton, General Manager, Triumph UK & Ireland, said: “Our 2020 dealer awards event was once again a great success, albeit virtual and from the comfort of our own homes this year. It is a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our dealer partners throughout the UK. Congratulations go to the team at Total Triumph for their deserved Dealer of the Year award, as well as to all the winners on the night. We look forward to continued success in the year ahead.”

A total of 15 awards were announced, based on a scorecard encompassing a series of key performance indicators. The full list of winners on the night is below:

Dealer Technician of the Year: Mick Byrne, Youles Triumph, Blackburn

Dealer Apprentice of the Year: Andrew Lee, Destination Solent

Approved Pre-Owned Motorcycles Dealer of the Year: Carl Rosner Motorcycles

Tristar Dealer of the Year: Triumph Essex

Best Sales Experience North: Triumph Newcastle

Best Sales Experience South: JS Gedge

Best Service Experience North: Staffordshire Triumph

Best Service Experience South: Bevan Triumph

Clothing Dealer of the Year: Total Triumph

Accessories Dealer of the Year: Phillip McCallens

Service Excellence Dealer of the Year: Triumph London

Marketing Dealer of the Year: Edinburgh Triumph

Most Improved Dealer of the Year: Triumph North London

Top Sales Performance: Triumph Oxford

Dealer of the Year: Total Triumph

