A new book written by James Robinson, editor of The Classic MotorCycle magazine, celebrates the life of ace British motorcycle racer Phil Read, who died earlier this year.

Phil Read 1939-2022 is a lavishly illustrated softback featuring a wealth of rare and historic images covering the full scope of Read’s career – from the late 50s right up to his last Isle of Man outing in 1998.

Born in Bedfordshire on New Year’s Day 1939, Read became an Isle of Man TT winner in 1961, was picked by Geoff Duke to ride Gileras in 1963, then signed for Yamaha, duly delivering the firm its first Grand Prix world title in 1964.

‘The Prince of Speed’ was to win five more world titles for the manufacturer, his last in 1971 coming as a privateer. After that, he signed for MV Agusta, winning two 500cc world crowns, before coming back to the TT and claiming victory in the Formula 1 and Senior races in 1977.

Published by Banovallum Books, an imprint of Mortons Books, Phil Read 1939-2022 offers a unique perspective on this controversial racing legend.

Phil Read 1939-2022 is available to order for £9.99 via www.mortonsbooks.co.uk.

