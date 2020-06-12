Tour Postponed but Not Canceled

The 107th edition of the Tour de France, one of cycling’s three Grand Tours, has been shifted from June 27th through July 19th to August 29th through September 20th due to the COVID-19 outbreak paralyzing the world at large. Tour director Christian Prudhomme said as much when he appeared on Le Journal de 13 Heures and stated, “It’s the first big event planned, the beacon that allows us to look to the future and say, ‘yes, we’ll get through this,’ even if right now, everybody must fight.”

However, there is always the possibility that the novel coronavirus will still disrupt one of the cycling world’s main events. If the federal government of France does not deem holding the annual tournament safe then we could see a cancellation altogether. While there is public pressure to hold the event, even if it is devoid of fans lining the course, France’s sports minister Roxana Maracineanu stated, “I hope it will take place but I am not sure. We do not know what the epidemic will be like after lockdown.”

Assuming the event unfolds as scheduled, fans will see Nice as the location for the Grand Départ and from there will veer to the western part of France before beginning the first high mountain stage of the Pyrenees. Contestants will cycle east before coursing through the center of France and then make their laborious ascents in the Alps, Jura, and Vosges mountain ranges before climbing to the top of La Planche des Belles Filles. The stunning Champs-Élysées will once again serve as the finish of this legendary race.

Three Leaders at the Tour for Team Ineos

British Grand Tour star Chris Froome, the winner of four Tours de France, declared he will share the lead role with teammates Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas in this year’s 2020 edition. Froome is gunning for a fifth Tour title while Bernal won last year’s event and Thomas was the victor in 2018.

The 35-year-old cycling legend stated the following to Sky Sports: “I am ready for the Tour and to be a leader. The important thing at the end of the day is that the team wins, that’s what matters. The road will decide the rest.”

Froome has been recovering since he suffered a broken femur, fractured ribs, and a fractured elbow while training for the fourth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Rumors persist that Froome will leave Team Ineos after a decade to join Israel Start-Up Nation, as they have publicly stated that their interest in obtaining Froome’s services is genuine.

Speaking of the talented triumvirate from Team Ineos, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that all of them are being offered as among the favorites by the oddsmakers to win this year’s Tour. Bovada also favors the following: Egan Bernal (+300), Chris Froome (+400), Primoz Roglic (+550), Geraint Thomas (+800), and Thibaut Pinot (+800).

Cavendish on the Fence

Mark Cavendish has been waylaid by injuries and illness over the last two years but he decided to return to his former coach and current Bahrain-McLaren team principal Rod Ellingworth. The 35-year-old is working on a one-year deal and has been unable to prove his mettle as the season has been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He doesn’t have automatic selection for the Tour and he doesn’t want it,” Ellingworth told the Press Association. “He doesn’t want it just handed to him. But we made an agreement that if he was winning races that would be enough to go to the Tour. Unfortunately, that changes and with so little racing beforehand it cuts his chances of being able to prove he’s back at a decent level.”

Although rescheduling cycling events has been sporadic at best, Cavendish was targeting the Vuelta Burgos in July as a possible starting point with his new team. Ellingworth has been complimentary regarding Cavendish and stated, “Technically he’s one of the best sprinters in the world, and if he’s got the form, he’s proved many times he can do it with or without a lead-out train. Mark brings a lot of value to the team, just in terms of his mindset and his goal-setting.”