Tour the Team Classic Suzuki workshop

Team Classic Suzuki has released a video tour of its workshop facilities in an effort to bring fans their classic bike fix, in lieu of the regular shows and events that have fallen victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch on Facebook here.

Join chief mechanic and resident expert Nathan Colombi for a guided tour around rare RGV250s, Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr’s RGV500s, World Superbike GSX-Rs, and Guy Martin’s 2012 GSX-R1000 superbike, plus get a look at the GSX-R750 SRAD being built for competition in 2021 onwards, and a new Katana project build.

Browse the shelves to see the collection of parts amassed over the years, from full-factory carbs and triple clamps to remanufactured footrests and a number of genuine Suzuki components still available on the Vintage Parts Programme, before seeing where the magic happens in the ‘engine room’.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





