Available from January 2022, METZELER TOURANCE NEXT 2 enhances the know-how of the two-wheel focused brand to reach a new level of performance in the adventure segment.

The new KAROO 4, is a tyre designed to equip adventure and maxi enduro motorcycles, thanks to a mix of cutting-edge technologies and processes, taking riders to the boundaries of adventouring

New sizes dedicated to adventure bikes enlarge the range of supersports tyres SPORTEC M9 RR and sport touring tyres ROADTEC 01 SE

The two-wheel focused brand strengthens the METZELER range dedicated to the on/off segment with the introduction of brand new products, to offer adventure enthusiasts a bespoke tyre for any need. The new TOURANCE Next 2, fourth generation of the TOURANCE family, and KAROO 4 tyres represent the main news by METZELER for the on/off segment, both specifically developed for the latest generation of adventure and maxi enduro bikes.

Who is TOURANCE Next 2 designed for?

TOURANCE Next 2 guarantees a new level of performance in the adventure segment and it was developed for riders riding their motorcycles both for long journeys and out-of-town excursions, alone or with a passenger, who are looking for top performance combined with riding comfort and durability.

Features and benefits of TOURANCE Next 2

The main benefits of TOURANCE Next 2 are:

Accurate control at any lean angle, leading to an agile and neutral behaviour of the motorcycle thanks to the radial structure with zero degrees steel belt and INTERACT technology;

Top response in wet and braking conditions. The innovative formulation of the compounds with liquid polymers and their arrangement, which uses METZELER HYPERBASE technology, make TOURANCE Next 2 the new reference tyre in terms of braking and wet performance, guaranteeing braking distances 1.5m shorter than its predecessor TOURANCE Next[1];

Immediate and lasting performance. The evolution of the legendary TOURANCE Next has been enhanced by new compounds and the METZELER DYMATEC technology applied to the tread pattern. This involves a particular design methodology to preserve the functional geometries of the grooves and consequently the tyre performance over time;

Comfort and safety even when fully loaded. The combination of tread pattern, structures and adaptive compounds make the motorcycle extremely comfortable and manageable, regardless of the presence of a passenger or luggage.

THE TYRE IN DETAIL

Tread pattern

TOURANCE Next 2 features tread pattern traits of the pi – π – which in addition to being distinctive of the METZELER brand, also has a specific functional reason.

The longitudinal grooves in the central part of the tread, which make up the upper part of the pi, are interrupted by other grooves in order to ensure greater stability of the compound and consequently a uniform wear. Likewise, these grooves improve lateral thrust for high-end off-road performance.

The patented DYMATEC technology has been applied to the tread pattern, which involves a design methodology specifically designed to preserve the functional geometries of the compound blocks and consequently tyre performance over time. Thanks to DYMATEC, D ynamic M ould A ngle T echnology, the position of the groove along the tread width, and consequently the different lean angle in which it is involved, determines the specific angle of its the walls, in order to better manage the dynamic stresses typical of on/off riding and ensure maximum wear uniformity.

Another important feature of the front tyre is the irregular repetition of the tread pattern (Multi-Pitch Knob Layout), a technology that places blocks of compound of different sizes in contact with the asphalt, to ensure smooth rolling and a high acoustic comfort level.

Tread Compound

On the front, METZELER introduces an innovative high-silica compound (85%) containing functionalized polymers (SBR) which enhance its wet grip characteristics and stability, allowing a reduction of the braking distance by more than 10%[2] and full stability under different load conditions.

As for the TOURANCE Next 2 rear sizes, the central strip replicates the same compound as the front, while the shoulder areas are full-silica and formulated for wet performance and grip while leaning. Some sizes feature the arrangement of the tread compounds according to the Cap&Base scheme, while others use the patented Hyperbase formula.

According to the Cap&Base scheme, the shoulder areas in soft compound, which ensure grip when cornering, are layered on a harder compound base that ensures consistency in performance and thermal balance.

With the Hyperbase scheme, both shoulder areas and the central compound strip are supported by a base formulated with a specific full-carbon-black compound, oriented towards dynamic and thermal stability.

TOURANCE Next 2 range

The new TOURANCE Next 2 will progressively be available in the following sizes starting from January 2022:

Front

19” 100/90 – 19 M/C 57V TL

19” 110/80 R 19 M/C 59V TL

19” 120/70 R 19 M/C 60V TL

19” 120/70 ZR 19 M/C 60W TL

21” 90/90 – 21 M/C 54V TL

Rear

17” 130/80 R 17 M/C 65V TL

17” 140/80 R 17 M/C 69V TL

17” 150/70 R 17 M/C 69V TL

17” 170/60 R 17 M/C 72V TL

17” 170/60 ZR 17 M/C 72W TL

18” 150/70 R 18 M/C 70V TL

KAROO 4

Successor of the award-winning KAROO 3, KAROO 4 represents the latest generation of the METZELER product family designed for on/off use, a tyre intended for the equipment of adventure and maxi enduro motorcycles that allows motorcyclists to go beyond the boundaries of adventouring.

Main features

KAROO 4 features a revolutionary patented tread pattern, which raises the tyre’s all-round performance levels on both asphalt and on different types of off-road surfaces. As for the road sector, the engineers of the blue elephant brand have worked to improve in particular the overall handling and the behaviour in the wet,developing a tread pattern that allows you to safely face certain lean angles even on wet asphalt. In the off-road field, KAROO 4 increases the off-road performance level, especially on soft surfaces, such as sand, mud and clay.



The KAROO 4 range

KAROO 4 will progressively be available in the following sizes starting from March 2022:

Front

19” 100/90-19 TL 57Q M+S​

19” 110/80 R 19 TL 59Q M+S​

19” 120/70 R 19 TL 60Q M+S​

21”​ 90/90-21 TL 54Q M+S​

Rear

17” 130/80 R 17 TL 65Q M+S​

17” 140/80 R 17 TL 69Q M+S​

17” 150/70 R 17 TL 69Q M+S​

17” 170/60 R 17 TL 72Q M+S​

18” 140/80 – 18 TL 70Q M+S​

18” 150/70 R 18 TL 70Q M+S​

The complete METZELER offer for the on/off segment:

METZELER has always been a leading brand in technological innovation, performance research and meeting the most challenging quality standards. Since its inception, the brand has consistently developed products to meet the growing expectations of the most demanding riders, often anticipating main market trends and consumer needs.

From mountain passes with the SPORTEC M9 RR supersport tyre to sandy soils with KAROO Extreme, the two-wheel specialist brand is able to offer a range of seven different products to meet consumer needs with the most suitable solution.

The four new products that join the existing range are SPORTEC M9 RR, ROADTEC 01 SE, TOURANCE Next 2 and KAROO 4.

SPORTEC M9 RR and ROADTEC 01 SE bring respectively supersports and sport touring performances to the adventure motorcycle segment, while TOURANCE Next 2 and KAROO 4 redefine the performance level of the on/off segment, with particular attention to the latest generation motorcycles and interaction with electronic ride aides.

