Touratech Accessories For Ktm 890 Adventure

To cover the KTM 890 Adventure’s broad range of use, Touratech offers an extensive selection of accessories. This selection includes luggage systems, protectors, ergonomically designed parts and lots of practical accessories.

Luggage systems

For transporting luggage, there is the tried and tested pannier rack made of robust 18 mm stainless steel tubing, which has been perfectly adapted to the geometry of the 890. The rack – available with an electro-polished or black-coated surface – can be fitted with the complete range of ZEGA aluminium panniers. This clever, specially designed system fits tightly around the rear silencer, making particularly efficient use of the space available at the rear and saving on overall width. A topcase rack and luggage plates are also available for securely lashing a luggage roll.

In addition, there is a choice of numerous soft luggage items including three model-specific tank bags and a range of other bags.



Protectors

Of course, robust protector equipment is an absolute must on a meaty enduro like the KTM 790 Adventure. The three-piece Rallye Evo engine guard is designed for tough use. It consists of an extra-robust Skid Plate made of canted aluminium and hydro-formed side panels that hug the engine tightly with their complex three-dimensional design. If you want to continue using the standard KTM engine guard, Touratech offers a Hard Part for reinforcement. A strong bracket made of 25 mm stainless steel tube is responsible for protecting the fairing and the tank. The brand new Defensa hand protectors are, of course, also available for the 890. Thanks to diverse configurations, they can be perfectly adapted to different usage profiles, from hard enduro riding to touring.

Effective protectors for sensors, expansion tanks or headlight round off the selection.



Ergonomics

And, when it comes to ergonomics, the 890 Adventure can also be further upgraded with Touratech Parts. Comfort seats, which are available in three heights, ensure optimum long-distance capability. The Pivot Pegz articulated foot pegs, or wide long-distance foot pegs, and handlebar risers are excellent for off-road use, while the windscreen is a favourite with tour riders.

Riders who don’t like the Adventure’s airy seat height will be thrilled by the 30 millimetre lowering of the suspension.



Accessories

Touratech also offers a huge range of accessories for the KTM 890 Adventure – from adjustable handlebar levers and a professional tool set through to support widening for the legendary kick stand – providing that little extra bit of riding enjoyment and practical benefit.



Touratech Parts for KTM 890 Adventure (selection)

• Stainless steel tank crash bar

• Stainless steel fairing crash bar

• Rally Evo engine guard

• Defensa hand protectors

• Headlight protection

• Long-distance foot pegs

• Handlebar riser

• Comfort seat (available in three heights)

• Windscreen

• Topcase rack

• Stainless steel pannier rack

• ZEGA Topcase

• ZEGA Aluminium pannier

• Ambato Exp tank bag

• Ambato Pure tank bag

• Ambato Exp Rallye tank bag

• Ambato tail rack bag for the luggage rack

• Suspension lowering

