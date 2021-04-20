Touratech Aventuro Carbon2 Plus With Fresh Look

With the Aventuro Carbon2 Plus, Touratech has introduced an extremely versatile helmet into its range, which features first-class performance from tough offroad use to sporty road tours. For the 2021 season, this quick-change artist has been given three crisp and fresh designs.

Three new designs

With its Core Plus, Sport Plus and Compañero Plus design variants, this successful Touratech all-round helmet enters the new season as the Aventuro Carbon2 Plus.

The Core Plus design shows off the carbon fibres of the helmet shell to create a particularly impressive effect and, with its solid black, it synchronises with classic touring gear just as perfectly as it does with sporty offroad outfits.

The Sport Plus design with its dynamic combination of the racing colours white, blue and red emphasises the sporting ambitions of its wearer. Riders of GS models or the Africa Twin are likely to identify with this fresh design, as are Yamaha fans with a soft spot for the rally team and its symbolic blue.

And finally, the Compañero Plus design with its yellow, black and grey sections picks up on the colour schemes of the Touratech Compañero Rambler and Compañero Traveller touring suits so skilfully that it not only harmonises perfectly with these suits, but also sets attractive colour accents when worn in conjunction with other riding gear.

Specific further development of the technical basis

The Touratech Aventuro Carbon2 Plus can be easily converted without tools from a hybrid helmet to an enduro helmet or a street helmet. Its helmet shell, made entirely of carbon fibre laminate, combines the highest safety standards with minimal weight. The ECE certificate of homologation and the especially strict American DOT standards are proof of its outstanding protective function.

The three different sized helmet shells guarantee that the ideal thickness of the EPS dome is maintained for each size. This allows for the enormous size range from XS to 3XL. A strap closure with double D-ring, and easy removability of the helmet in an emergency, thanks to emergency straps, complete the safety concept of the Aventuro Carbon2 Plus.

To provide maximum comfort even on strenuous offroad stages, the Aventuro Carbon2 Plus has an exceptionally efficient and finely adjustable ventilation system. A sweat-inhibiting, removable and washable inner lining made of Coolmax makes it ideal for tough use.

The anti-fog Pinlock visor with optimised operation and latching ensures the best possible visibility in all weather conditions.

While the basic concept has remained untouched since the model was launched, the Aventuro Carbon2 Plus has undergone repeated detail upgrades throughout its evolution. For example, ventilation has been constantly improved, operability with gloves has been optimised, a new helmet shield has been developed for more favourable airflow and the chin strap has been made more comfortable.

Highlights

• Great variability: Travel Mode – Offroad Mode – Onroad Mode

• Tool-free conversion

• High-strength and lightweight carbon shell

• Complies with ECE 2205 and DOT

• 7 helmet sizes, 3 shell sizes

• Sophisticated ventilation

• Pinlock® visor

• Removable cheek pads (Emergency Straps)

• Washable inner lining made of Coolmax®

• Integrated goggle strap guide

• Intercom readiness

• Individual fit through Ergo Padding System

Touratech Aventuro Carbon2 Plus

Seven sizes from XS to 3XL, weight from 1280 g

Core Plus design, item no.: 500-3120 ff.

Compañero Plus design, item no.: 500-3130 ff.

Sport Plus design, item no.: 500-3140 ff.

