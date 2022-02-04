Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Its versatile concept allows the Aventuro Rambler to be adapted to the most varied conditions of use.

Now, the brand new “Sunbeam” variant expands the choice of decors for this superbly equipped multi-purpose helmet.

The Touratech Aventuro Rambler lives up to its name – it’s made to travel. And that onroad as well as offroad. In the blazing summer heat and, if need be, in autumn drizzle: This helmet offers its wearer maximum comfort and optimum protection against any of the conditions met in everyday motorcycle life.

Versatile concept

Behind the incredible versatility of the Aventuro Rambler lies a sophisticated concept that allows it to be adapted to a wide variety of uses. It can be transformed from a hybrid helmet into an airy cross helmet or a streamlined road helmet with very little effort. And that all without any tools at all.

Opulent fittings

No matter what the configuration when out on a ride, the Touratech Aventuro Rambler’s enormous range of equipment and its many clever detail solutions will convince even the most demanding motorcyclists.

Four adjustable air inlets and four air outlets, easily adjustable with gloves, provide optimal ventilation. The removable chin wind protection and the special off-road air inlet further increase the air supply for off-road riding.

The Coolmax™ inner padding is skin-friendly and can be removed and washed. The Ergo Padding System allows the helmet to be adjusted to the wearer’s individual head shape by means of several foam padding strips.

The adjustable shield offers the best sun protection, with the wearer gaining additional glare protection from the intuitively operated sun visor. The three-dimensional moulded visor ensures optimum visibility in all weather conditions. It has a scratch-resistant coating and is designed to enable quick mounting of the included Pinlock™ visor.

Maximum safety

Maximum safety is guaranteed by the high-strength fibreglass helmet shell. This shell is manufactured in three sizes so that the optimum ratio of the EPS dome to the helmet size can be realised in each case. Easy-to-remove emergency straps facilitate helmet removal for first responders. Equipped with the particularly secure double D-ring fastener, this helmet complies with the latest standards according to ECE and DOT.

New decor variant, Sunbeam

In addition to the popular black and yellow colour combinations, there is now an additional decor variant, the “Sunbeam” design, where bright yellow contrasts with design elements in calm grey and black.

The Touratech Aventuro Rambler is available in seven sizes from XS to 3XL.

