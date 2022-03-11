Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Touratech Aventuro Traveller Carbon with new décor variant.

With its synthesis of flip-up and offroad helmet, the Aventuro Traveller offers travellers the maximum in functionality and comfort. This premium helmet is now available in two exciting new décor variants.

Red, white, blue – these three colours evoke associations with legendary desert races for rally fans. They conjure up memories of the unforgotten Gilles Lalay’s Honda XL 600 or the NRX750 ridden by Neveu and Orioli, not to forget Auriol’s winning Boxer with the discreet stripe in BMW motorsport colours on its impressive tank or – not so long ago – Nani Roma’s 900RR. And in the modern era of adventure bikes, the HP2 ridden by the flying Finn, Simo Kirssi. No matter what the brand or era, the combination of these three colours stands for clarity, focus and an unconditional will to win.

The new “Sport” décor of the Touratech Aventuro Traveller Carbon continues this great tradition. This design combines the iconic colours with the cleanness of contemporary graphic language. In this attractive outfit, the Touratech Aventuro Traveller not only matches numerous current touring suits perfectly but also the many colour combinations of adventure bikes from a wide range of manufacturers.

“Sunrise” is the name of the second new décor for the Aventuro Traveller. Powerful sunshine yellow contrasts with striking rock grey and classic black. This variant is tailor-made for motorcyclists who appreciate elegant understatement. The discreet graphics emphasise the powerful shapes of the helmet shell and, in their technical reduction, reflect the uncompromising functionality of the Aventuro Traveller.

While the “Sunrise” décor sets a striking accent in combination with classic black rider equipment, it is the logical choice for complementing the grey-yellow design of the Compañero suits from Touratech.

The Touratech Aventuro Traveller Carbon

The Aventuro Traveller is an innovative modular helmet made of ultra-light carbon, specially designed to meet the demands of adventure tours. Even when wearing gloves, its chin section can be easily unlocked and flipped up.

The clear visor, which is easy to operate thanks to its central locking system, has a Pinlock™ anti-fog inner surface, which ensures optimum visibility even in unfavourable weather conditions. When the sun is low in the sky, a fold-down visor protects the eyes.

Helmet peak and air inlets are matched for maximum airflow around the head. There is a large, closable air inlet in the chin section for cooling the face.

The skin-friendly Coolmax™ lining can be removed for washing, as can the neck and cheek pads. The quick-release fastener of the chin strap is particularly easy to use and extremely robust thanks to its stainless steel components.

When developing the EPS dome of the Touratech Aventuro Traveller Carbon, not only were the needs of spectacle wearers taken into account but all the necessary cut-outs for the integration of communication systems were provided as well.

In addition to the new Sport and Sunrise versions, a black version of the Touratech Aventuro Traveller Carbon is also available. All helmet sizes from XS to 3XL are available for 679 Euro.

