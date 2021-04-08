Touratech Comfort Seat For Yamaha Tenere 700

The new Touratech comfort seat increases the suitability of the Yamaha Ténéré 700 for long distances dramatically. The combination of the particularly high- quality foam core with the ergonomic form results in outstandingly comfortable seating with optimal motorcycle control.

With the Ténéré 700, T7 for short, Yamaha has impressively demonstrated its claim to leadership in the mid-range travel enduro class. Unanimously good tests in the trade press and a rapidly growing fan base are proof that the manufacturer has hit the mark with its concept of a simple, robust, extremely off-road-capable and affordable adventure bike.

The Ténéré 700 has also been ridden frequently on Touratech test tours and was willingly used by all riders. But how could it be otherwise, Touratech experts always find some improvement that could be made, even on the best of bikes. The test riders have identified great potential when it comes to the seat. Too narrow and not enough padding, was the unanimous verdict.

So the development team got to work and transferred the concept of the Touratech comfort seat to the T7. In view of the overall sporty characteristics, the only option was a one piece design.

Ergonomic shape

The seat is wider in the sitting area than the original but tapers towards the front, ensuring close knee contact with the tank and allowing your feet to reach the ground easily.

In elaborate tests, the angle of the seat surface in relation to the horizontal was precisely determined so that the rider‘s pelvis is tilted into an anatomically correct position, relieving the lumbar spine and promoting an upright sitting position.

To enable the rider to master long stages without tiring, this comfort seat has an anatomical contour that effectively prevents points of peak load occurring. The comfortable, firm seat core, made of particularly high-quality foam, ensures even weight distribution and does not loose shape, even after long hours of riding.

While the concave moulding in the middle of the seat relieves the coccyx, the optimally positioned seams avoid the creation of pressure points in the sitting area.

Fresh Touch coating

The bi-elastic, sweat-resistant cover material is completely waterproof. Its Fresh Touch surface coating reflects sunlight, reducing surface heat by up to 10°C compared to conventional cover materials. The roughened surface ensures safe seating even during extreme acceleration and braking manoeuvres.

Like all Touratech comfort seats, the seat for the T7 comes with a plastic shell developed in-house. Replacing the original shell is therefore not necessary. Precisely designed mountings and fastening elements guarantee simple and safe assembly.

Available in three heights

Touratech offers the Yamaha Ténéré 700 comfort seat in three heights with a seat height difference between them of two centimetres, allowing the knee angle to be adjusted to correspond to individual stature. Each seat height has a foam core with suitably adapted properties to ensure maximum comfort even on the longest of stretches.

Highlights

Touratech Comfort Seat for the Yamaha Ténéré 700

Anatomical design

High-quality special foam from our own production

Even weight distribution

Concave moulding in the middle of the seat to relieve the coccyx

Waterproof, non-slip and sweat-resistant cover

Optimally positioned seams to avoid pressure points

Minimum heating up of the seat surface

Available in three heights

Made in Germany

Low design, item no.: 632-5962 Standard design, item no.: 632-5963 High design, item no.: 632-5964

