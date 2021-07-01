With the new Touratech handlebar mount, your motorcycle is equipped for the Garmin Tread. For adventure bikers, this opens up completely new possibilities for navigating in difficult terrain and for tracking when riding in a group.

Precise and robust: Touratech handlebar mounts

For over 25 years, Touratech GPS mounts have set the standard in motorcycling. These products, individually developed for each navigation device, are characterised by the best device protection for offroad use, effective vibration decoupling and maximum ease of use.

Now, there is also a Touratech handlebar mount perfectly matched to the Garmin Tread. Laser-cut and CNC-bent components made of aluminium and stainless steel are synonymous with highest precision. This is the only way to guarantee the completely backlash-free mounting of the navigation device, essential for ensuring a secure fit even on long track stages that cause strong vibrations and shocks. This protects not only the device itself but also the sensitive pins of the power supply in the perfectly integrated Garmin cradle.

The ingenious mechanism of the handlebar mount is modelled on the human hand, in its mode of operation, so that the device is securely enclosed on several sides. An additional locking device secures the device against theft.

The precise mechanics allow quick and gentle insertion or removal of the Garmin Tread.

The holder also includes a routing system for the Tread’s antenna. This allows the device to be optimally positioned in the driver’s field of vision without the antenna interfering with the line of sight.

The scope of delivery includes a clamp for 12-millimetre tubes. Alternatively, the Touratech handlebar mount can be combined with the RAM ball joint system supplied together with the Tread.

Outstanding range of functions: Garmin Tread

Originally designed for power sports, the Garmin Tread is an extremely robust and versatile navigation device that even the most demanding adventure riders will appreciate.

The Tread’s case is waterproof to IPX-7 standards and is designed to meet the stringent U.S. Military Standard 810 for thermal stress and shock resistance.

The 5.5-inch display can even be operated when wearing gloves and is perfectly legible in all light conditions, from glaring sunshine to pitch darkness at night.

In addition to the standard GPS navigation functions such as routing and track navigation, the Garmin Tread has a “Group Ride Tracker”. This allows you to track up to 20 riders in a group. Predefined messages can be exchanged between the participants via radio (VHF). Depending on the terrain, it covers a range of between one and 13 kilometres.

Topographic and street maps are available for navigation, and BirdsEye satellite images can also be downloaded to the device via WLAN. iOverlander POIs are preinstalled, enabling you to navigate to numerous remote and hard-to-find locations worldwide.

The free Tread app allows you to sync multiple devices including smartphones and computers. It also enables you to obtain weather data via your smartphone or listen to music.

Linking up to InReach emergency call systems is also possible.

Garmin Tread and the Touratech handlebar mount

In combination with the Touratech handlebar mount, the Garmin Tread is a superlative navigation device for adventure riders on enterprising trips.

• Garmin Tread handlebar mount, lockable, item no.: 065-1398

• Garmin Tread, item no.: 060-1485

