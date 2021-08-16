The brand new Midi tank bag completes Touratech‘s Ibarra soft luggage series. The Ibarra Midi offers an almost as extensive equipment as its larger counterpart, but is specially designed for the shorter tanks of the mid-range adventure bikes.

The Ibarra tank bags

Following the great success of the Ibarra tank bag, which addresses the needs of enduro travellers with its huge amount of space, Touratech now presents the Ibarra Midi.

The Ibarra Midi is shorter, so that it its perfectly on the compact tanks of the current mid-range adventure bikes such as the Yamaha T7, KTM 890 Adventure, Honda Africa Twin or the Triumph Tiger 900. Excellent i t and unrestricted freedom of movement make the Ibarra Midi a loyal companion on off-road stages as well.

It sports the same robust construction made of particularly hard-wearing and water-repellent textile fabric as its big brother, as well as the basic structure with robust base plate. It is fixed with a sophisticated strap-buckle solution and quick-release fasteners.

A generous main compartment, two zipped outer pockets and detachable map pocket of er enough volume on long tours as well. Elasticated straps with quick- release fasteners,YKK brand zips and reflective sections by 3M round of these high-quality features.

The small Ibarra Mini is the third version and completes the Ibarra tank bag family. The Mini its universally on any motorbike. Its volume can be expanded from four to seven litres by means of a zip, so that everything you need for short trips can be stowed on board. There is enough space in the map compartment for the map section showing the next stage. The document pocket holds important documents, and your credit card is stored in its own Velcro-fastened pocket, as secure as it is easy to reach.

The Ibarra Sport tail rack bag

The Ibarra Sport tail rack bag is available in the same quality and with the same features. Three straps, each with two buckles, together with a non-slip foam rubber underside, guarantee secure i xing on your pillion seat or luggage rack. The volume can be increased from i ve to eight litres, and there is an additional zipped pocket for small items.

The Ibarra and Ibarra Smart handlebar bags

It would be hard to find a better place to store frequently used small items than on your handlebars. The Ibarra handlebar bag has been designed especially for this purpose and meets the high quality standards of this soft luggage series in terms of material and workmanship. This practical bag has a volume of just under two and a half litres.

Its sister model, the Ibarra Smart, is„smart“ in the truest sense of the word. Equipped with a waterproof coated lid, this bag has a touch-sensitive foil panel which allows you to operate your smartphone. This means that your mobile phone is not only stored safely and within easy reach, it can also be used as a navigation device.

For more Touratech news check out our dedicated page Touratech News

For more information on Touratech products visit touratech.com/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

