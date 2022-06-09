Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Touratech Lever Guards are as unobtrusive as they are effective. These lever guards, made of high-strength aluminium, blend harmoniously into the vehicle’s appearance and still provide reliable protection. If required, they can be upgraded to the Defensa protector, which is suitable for offroad use.

Those who mainly ride their adventure bike onroad will appreciate the casual street fighter look of the Touratech Lever Guards. The protectors are drop-forged from high-strength aircraft aluminium and not only protect the levers in the event of a “tip-over” or contact with obstacles, but also the rider’s hands. At the same time, the aluminium bars are extremely unobtrusive and blend inconspicuously into the vehicle’s appearance. A shapely plastic cap gives them the finishing touch.

Simple conversion to a rally-style protector

Touratech Lever Guards are part of the modular Defensa protector family. This means that these cool guards can be converted into fully offroad capable hand protectors with little effort. All you have to do is add another aluminium bracket to each side to create a closed hand protector in rally design that is supported by the bar ends and the handlebar mounting clamps. In this configuration, the product corresponds to the Defensa Pure protector. This can be further upgraded to the Defensa Expedition with a weather-resistant plastic shell.

As you would expect, dismantling is just as quick and easy, so that the cool street look can be restored whenever needed.

Available for numerous adventure bikes

The Touratech Lever Guards and their variants are available for all liquid-cooled

Boxer-GS from year of manufacture 2013 as well as the corresponding Adventure

models, the Honda Africa Twin 1100 and the Yamaha Ténére 700.

Touratech Lever Guards

Model Item no.:

BMW R 1200 / 1250 GS (LC) und ADV 037-5655

Honda CFR 1100 L Africa Twin 403-5655

Yamaha Ténére 700 632-5655

