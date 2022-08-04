Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A well-stocked range of accessories from Touratech enables Aprilia Tuareg 660 riders to fully exploit the potential of their machine on both journeys and offroad excursions.

Aprilia actually left the field to other players long ago, but now the Italians are pushing into the segment of powerful, mid-range adventure bikes with all the more drive. True to the motto “all good things are worth waiting for”, the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 is an all-round, successful motor cycle that is exhilarating on both onroad and offroad excursions.

The Touratech test teams have taken a close look at the sporty adventure bike and identified a whole host of starting points for fully exploiting the potential of this agile Twin, with the right equipment.

Protectors for offroad trips

With its long spring travel, the Tuareg 660 is just as inviting when it comes to offroad jaunts as it is when planning expedition-like trips. And, of course, the same applies to any exploits off the beaten track: Safety first. A broken clutch or brake fitting can quickly mean the end of the trip. That’s why there’s a model-specific version of the Touratech Defensa hand protectors made of ultra-robust aerospace aluminium for the spirited Aprilia. While the plain aluminium bracket has proven itself for pure offroad excursions, the Defensa can be modularly upgraded with a wind deflector as well as an additional spoiler for maximum comfort on fast stages.

The stainless steel headlight guard combines cool optics with solid functionality for offroad use.

Customised aluminium pannier systems

The legendary Touratech pannier rack made of 18 x 2 millimetre, black-coated, stainless steel tubing has been precisely adapted to the rear frame of the Aprilia. This means that the 10,000-times tried-and-tested ZEGA aluminium panniers are available in different versions and designs for use on the Tuareg 660.

The Aprilia gains additional storage space through the use of a topcase carrier in conjunction with a ZEGA topcase, available with a volume of either 25 or 38 litres, in black or silver anodised finish.

If the topcase is not required on the trip, the luggage plate, which can be easily mounted on the topcase rack, enables you to securely lash down voluminous rack packs.

Clever soft luggage

Riders wishing to avoid a rigid luggage system can choose between two soft luggage systems. Both the Discovery luggage system and the ultra-robust saddle bags from the EXTREME Edition are fully offroad capable and provide waterproof alternatives to the classic aluminium pannier.

Just as indestructible as these saddle bags is the Midi tank bag from the EXTREME Edition range with its variable volume of 10 to 14 litres.

The Ibarra handlebar bag made of water-repellent-treated textile fabric is perfect for stowing smaller utensils within easy reach. The Ibarra Smart variant also provides a waterproof compartment with a transparent cover for your smartphone. This means that your mobile phone is not only stored safely and perfectly protected, it can also be used as a navigation device.

Useful accessories

A spoiler for the windscreen, which noticeably increases comfort, and folding rear-view mirrors for offroad use round off the Touratech accessories range for the Aprilia Tuareg 660.

For more Touratech news check out our dedicated page Touratech News

For more information on Touratech products visit touratech.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security