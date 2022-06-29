Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Equipped with Touratech parts – covering everything from the suspension system to luggage, protection and ergonomics – the Husqvarna Norden 901 is the perfect motorcycle for demanding adventure trips. For riders with a taste for the exclusive, Touratech has created the Norden 901 WTE Black – an adventure bike with a perfectly coordinated equipment package for world touring.

With the Norden 901, the offroad sports brand, Husqvarna, ventures into the hotly contested touring adventure bike segment. The Norden naturally has a bunch of offroad genes, from which adventure riders benefit on their adventurous trips. These include long spring travel, high-quality wire-spoke wheels in 21/18-inch design, and, of course, the potent two-cylinder that can handle everything from fast track rides to tricky trails.

True to the motto “Make good things even better”, the Touratech developers took the Husqvarna Norden 901 to task after intensive test rides. The result is a range of accessories that has been thought through down to the last detail, making the Husky an indestructible offroad tourer.

Suspension elements to meet the highest demands

When it comes to tackling really demanding routes with a heavy load or even with a partner, we recommend the premium upgrade for your suspension system with components from Touratech Suspension. Both the shock absorber and the cartridge kit for the fork are designed for maximum stress and offer extensive adjustment options. Touratech Suspension also provides high-quality components for vehicle lowering.

Large choice of luggage solutions

The be-all and end-all on a big trip is, of course, a trail-proof case system. Touratech offers two versions of the indestructible stainless steel rack: the standard version as well as one for a pannier shaped to fit snugly around the exhaust and decrease the width of the rear. ZEGA aluminium panniers are available in a wide variety of designs. Luggage racks and top case racks are available for the Norden 901 in the Touratech range, as well as a selection of high-quality soft luggage

Extensive protector equipment

Crash bars for the fairing and tank, hand protectors, a hard part and a grille to reinforce the standard engine guard, as well as various mini protectors for sensitive assemblies, protect the vehicle during tough offroad use.

Ergonomics and individualisation

Windscreen spoilers, brake lever extensions and handlebar risers are important components for improving comfort and individualising ergonomics.

Norden 901 World Travel Edition Black

For riders who desire a machine that is perfectly equipped technically as well as being visually unique, Touratech has created the Husqvarna Norden 901 WTE Black. In keeping with the concept of the World Travel Edition (WTE), this machine is fully equipped with the best parts and geared up to kick off on a world tour. In the design field, numerous black parts underline the powerful appearance of the Norden 901.

Touratech’s experts have put together an accessory package for the WTE Black with perfectly matched components. Depending on customer wishes, the range of equipment can be individualised.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 WTE Black is built in the Touratech master workshop and based on either a machine supplied by the customer or a new vehicle.

