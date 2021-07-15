Touratech already has an extensive range of accessories in stock for the brand new KTM 1290 Super Adventure, and numerous other parts are being developed to make this big travel enduro even fitter for touring and offroad use.

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure not only lives up to its name, it positively challenges its rider to join it in the search for great adventures. This robust V-twin offers more than enough power for long distances, while the riding modes help to ground the power safely in offroad terrain. The “R” version adds a long-stroke suspension with large 21/18-inch spoke wheels that’s just as convincing on dirt roads as it is on gritty trails – and just as capable when it comes to sporty road riding.

Riders who accept the Adventure’s challenge obtain the parts needed for unforgettable adventures, in everything from everyday life to expeditions, from Touratech.



Protector equipment for tough rides

When riding on adventurous trails, solid protector equipment is indispensable. This is why KTM has equipped the R version of the 1290 Super Adventure with a crash bar as standard; for the standard version, this robust product is available as a factory accessory. Touratech goes one better and offers an extension that also provides protection for the fairing in even the toughest conditions.

A solid engine guard is also a must for offroad riding. The tried-and-tested “Expedition” protector made of folded ultra-robust aluminium sheeting, which, thanks to the distinctive plastic rails on its underside, acts as a skid plate that makes even rock-strewn slopes lose their terror, is also available for the Super Adventure.

For the KTM 1290 Super Adventure as well, the essentials in terms of protection also include headlight protectors and hand protectors, which are of course available from Touratech in the best quality. As an option to the proven hand protector made of unbreakable plastic, the 1290 can also be fitted with the high-end Defensa protector. In this case, a super-robust, forged aluminium bracket is responsible for protecting your handlebar fittings and hands – which can be upgraded with plastic shells and spoilers to provide suitable weather protection for touring.

Protective elements for the ABS sensor and the rear brake fluid reservoir round off our range of protectors.



Luggage systems – at home on any trail

Thanks to its enormous long-distance capability, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure is predestined for epic trips. To enable the rider to stow even a large amount of luggage securely whatever the terrain, Touratech has adapted the ZEGA Evo X aluminium pannier system, which has been tried and tested ten thousand times over, to the Adventure. This “special system” makes particularly effective use of the space available by cleverly fitting the rack and panniers around the rear silencer, combining maximum volume with minimum overall width. Otherwise, everything is as before: indestructible racks made of 18-millimetre-thick stainless steel tubing, panniers made of 1.5-millimetre-thick aluminium sheet, equipped with what is probably the world’s most robust one-hand fastening system. A system with a straight standard rack is already being developed.

Even really fat rack packs, such as those used by long-distance travellers on their month-long trips, sit securely on the aluminium and stainless steel luggage rack.

And the Touratech developers have also kept those travellers in mind who appreciate the comforts of a topcase. There is a tailor-made support for the ZEGA Evo Topcase with a volume of 38 litres for the 1290 Super Adventure. Smaller items can be stowed in the Ibarra handlebar bag for easy access, or in the Ambato tail rack bag.

And of course, there is also a version of the proven Ambato EXP Rallye tank bag, adapted to the big KTM.

And last but not least, the indestructible, waterproof soft luggage solutions of the “Extreme Edition by Touratech Waterproof” series also harmonise perfectly with the new 1290 KTM



Perfect ergonomics for optimal performance

Lengthy rides also put the rider’s physical condition to the test. To prevent any sign of your performance dropping, even after many hours of riding, individually adapted motorcycle ergonomics are essential.

The biggest step forward for Adventure riders, when it comes to long-distance capability, is the Touratech one-piece comfort seat. The high-quality foam won’t sag even under continuous use, and the ergonomic design distributes the load precisely, so that strain on the rider is minimised. Currently, seat variants in three different heights are being developed.

You can achieve perfect posture and balance when standing, by combining the handlebar riser with the wide long-distance foot pegs. The Pivot Pegz articulated foot pegs provide you with additional freedom of movement on your motorcycle. The brake lever extension ensures reliable deceleration even when wearing clunky enduro boots.



Small parts, big effect

Although at first glance quite inconspicuous, it’s all the small parts, into which decades of Touratech offroad experience has flowed, that offer the decisive advantage out on the tracks. When the going gets tough, the folding, length-adjustable mirror proves its worth just as quickly as the kick stand support extension (only “R”), the stainless steel chain guard fin, the folding brake lever or the carefully assembled set of professional tools.



And so much more…

The above-mentioned products mark the beginning of the Touratech accessories range for the KTM 1290 Super Adventure. Numerous other parts are in development or already being tested.

