Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The new Harley-Davidson Pan America is nothing less than a milestone in the company’s history.

Up until now, the Motor Company has never developed a vehicle specifically for offroad use.

Scouting the Adventure Country Track across the Pyrenees, the Touratech test team ascertained that the Pan America is indeed a serious player in this sector. And it’s no wonder that numerous concepts for accessories ideal for adventures big and small were born out of this tough ride.

Protectors for comprehensive protection

The Pan America provided an open flank in terms of vehicle protection in offroad use. The developers saw great potential, in terms of remedying the danger to the engine from flying stones and impacts and providing fall protection for radiators, tank and bodywork, and developed solutions. Comprehensive protection is provided through the combination of the Expedition engine guard and the crash bars. The protector package is rounded off by radiator and manifold guards, as well as headlight protectors, with versions available in either metal or Makrolon.

Versatile luggage solutions

For transporting luggage on the Pan Am, Touratech has created the exclusive, specially designed ZEGA Evo X “Premium Edition” system. In addition to the two aluminium panniers made of black anodised aluminium – one of which is recessed to fit snugly around the exhaust – this set includes a black-coated stainless steel rack, two high-quality inner bags and a complete set of locks.

Smaller items of equipment that need to be quickly accessible can be stored in the waterproof, super-durable EXTREME Edition tank bag. And of course, the Touratech developers have also thought of a rack to hold the tried and tested ZEGA topcases.

Attention to detail

Smart details, such as the anti-theft guard for the TFT, the side stand base extension, the comfortable long-distance foot pegs or the mounting adapter for navigation devices, are the direct result of practical travel experience.

With these parts from Touratech, the Harley-Davidson Pan America is ideally equipped for any adventure between Milwaukee and Madagascar.

Further information can be found in their Webshop

For more Touratech news check out our dedicated page Touratech News

For more information on Touratech products visit touratech.com/

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security