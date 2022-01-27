High-quality workmanship, available at a favourable price and suitable for the A2 driving licence – the KTM 390 Adventure is the perfect introduction to the world of adventure bikes.

With tailor-made accessories from Touratech, this easy-to-handle machine can be optimally equipped for journeys near and far.

For almost 25 years, adventure bikes from Mattighofen have proven that the model designation “Adventure” is not a marketing gimmick, but an honest commitment. Since the legendary 620, the Austrians have continued to develop their adventure models with great seriousness, and currently offer six models ranging from 390 to 1290 cubic centimetres.

Perfect base for adventurous tours

Even the entry-level model, the KTM 390 Adventure, provides the perfect basis for having fun on adventurous excursions: a feisty engine, solid spring elements and agile handling. If you are planning to ride the small Adventure off-road or on a longer trip, however, this is where Touratech parts come into play – extra-robust, well-engineered and tested over thousands of kilometres of trails.

Wide range of luggage systems

The Touratech range for the KTM 390 Adventure starts with the robust ZEGA aluminium pannier system, which is attached to an indestructible 18×2 steel tube rack. Several pannier sizes and designs are available. For even more storage space, there is the ZEGA Topcase, mounted to make it trail-proof on a rack with a quick-release fastener. Then there are the tank bags from the Ambato series. Depending on space requirements, there are three variants of this proven line to choose from.

Rugged parts for heavy use

When the going gets rough, the extra-rugged stainless steel engine crash bars come into play, offering effective protection in off-road use. Protectors are also available for the headlight as well as the rear ABS sensor. Also highly recommended for off-road riding are the folding foot brake lever and the folding rear view mirrors.

And last but not least, the 25 millimetre handlebar riser demonstrates its strengths on long stretches that demand a standing rider position. The handlebars are more comfortable to hold, and the rider’s position is much more upright. A better line of sight and less fatigue are the rewards of this small modification.

Wherever you plan to go with the KTM 390 Adventure – accessories from Touratech get the most out of this machine’s great potential.

