The new Touratech toolbox allows for the convenient storage of even the most extensive assortment of on-board tools. It can be mounted either in conjunction with the engine crash bar or as a stand-alone solution.

With this new toolbox, Touratech makes the know-how gained in countless rally competitions available for the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Honda CRF 1100 L Africa Twin. The space next to the engine can be used at last for storing on-board tools in a way that is favourable to the centre of gravity. With a volume of 3.5 litres, this box offers space for an extensive assortment of tools, a large first aid kit or a well-stocked spare parts package.

The material used is ABS, a particularly impact-resistant plastic that has proven itself in the manufacture of motorcycle helmets for decades. This toolbox is designed as a top loader, which allows convenient loading and guarantees quick accessibility. When closed, the removable lid is splash proof, so that the contents remain dry at all times, except when riding through deep water.

The Touratech toolbox is mounted at the left side of the engine with a favourable centre of gravity. Various mounting options are available. The toolbox can be mounted as a stand-alone solution using the stainless steel bracket supplied. It can also be mounted in conjunction with a Touratech crash bar already purchased. To do this, simply replace the left side of the bar with the stainless steel bracket. Last but not least, this toolbox is also available in a package together with the crash bar.

The box itself has a black finish, the stainless steel brackets are available with either an electro-polished surface or a black coating.

This toolbox is also available for mounting on the engine crash bar (BMW original accessory) of the BMW F 850 GS (item no.: 082-5610).

Touratech toolbox

Honda CRF 1100 L Africa Twin manual transmission

Engine crash bar with toolbox, stainless steel, item no.: 403-5166

Engine crash bar with tool box, stainless steel, black, item no.: 403-5168

Honda CRF 1100 L Africa Twin DCT

Engine crash bar with toolbox, stainless steel, item no.: 403-5165

Engine crash bar with toolbox, stainless steel black, item no.: 403-5167

Honda CRF 1100 L Africa Twin (with and without DCT)

Engine crash bar with toolbox, retrofit kit (left side only), stainless steel, item no.: 403-5154

Engine crash bar with toolbox, retrofit kit (left side only), stainless steel, black, item no.: 403-5159

Yamaha Ténéré 700

Engine crash bar with toolbox, stainless steel, item no.: 632-5165

Engine crash bar with toolbox, stainless steel, black, item no.: 632-5167

Engine crash bar with toolbox, retrofit kit (left side only), stainless steel, item no.: 632-5166

Engine crash bar with toolbox, retrofit kit (left side only), stainless steel, black, item no.: 632-5168

BMW F 850 GS

Toolbox for mounting on the engine crash bar (BMW original accessory), item no.: 082-5610

